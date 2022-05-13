DavNotch Tennis Open: Oyinlomo, Edward in battle of supremacy

It will be fire for fire in what look like the final of the the female version of the second edition of the DavNotch National Tennis Open Championship when female top seed Marylove Edward takes on her archrival and doubles partner, Quadri Barakat Oyinlola in the semi final on Friday morning. Talking about her chances, Edward said she is ready for her opponent in today’s game and that the best tennis player will emerge winner at the end of the day.

“I am ready for the tie. It is going to be about playing good tennis. I am prepared an ready for the tie and will let the racket do the talking for me,” the Lagos born, Edo state tennis female number one player said. Oyinlomo on her part said she is back to reclaim the number one spot she left after some lull on the local scene. “I am back to prove critics wrong and reclaim my position after some slight injury and lay of from the sport,” she said.

Undoubtedtly everyone will expect a lot of fireworks from the queens of Nigeria tennis when they file out at the Centre Court of the MKO Abiola tennis Centre this morning. Apart from the duo, Aanu Aiyegbusi who defeated Blessing yesterday in a gruelling encounter will also be playing Bamidele Omotayo in the other semifinal to determine who takes on the winner between Oyinlomo and Edward in the final on Saturday.

