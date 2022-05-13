Sports

DavNotch Tennis Open: Oyinlomo, Edward in battle of supremacy

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

It will be fire for fire in what look like the final of the the female version of the second edition of the DavNotch National Tennis Open Championship when female top seed Marylove Edward takes on her archrival and doubles partner, Quadri Barakat Oyinlola in the semi final on Friday morning. Talking about her chances, Edward said she is ready for her opponent in today’s game and that the best tennis player will emerge winner at the end of the day.

“I am ready for the tie. It is going to be about playing good tennis. I am prepared an ready for the tie and will let the racket do the talking for me,” the Lagos born, Edo state tennis female number one player said. Oyinlomo on her part said she is back to reclaim the number one spot she left after some lull on the local scene. “I am back to prove critics wrong and reclaim my position after some slight injury and lay of from the sport,” she said.

Undoubtedtly everyone will expect a lot of fireworks from the queens of Nigeria tennis when they file out at the Centre Court of the MKO Abiola tennis Centre this morning. Apart from the duo, Aanu Aiyegbusi who defeated Blessing yesterday in a gruelling encounter will also be playing Bamidele Omotayo in the other semifinal to determine who takes on the winner between Oyinlomo and Edward in the final on Saturday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

W/ Cup playoffs: Akpoborie wants Super Eagles reorganised

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

As the Super Eagles await to know their opponents in the Qatar 2002 World Cup playoffs, ex-international Jonathan Akpoborie has advised the technical committee of the Nigeria Football Federation to ensure the team is re-organized, warning that the present tactics being applied by Gernot Rohr will not do the country any good. The Super Eagles, […]
Sports

Red Devils seek glory as Europa League final airs on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Manchester United’s hope for glory in 2020/21 will be decided on Wednesday May, 26 when they face Samuel Chukwueze’s Villareal in the Europa league Final. The match will air exclusively, live and in HD on StarTimes World Football channel at 8pm. The match is one of the peak in European football until UEFA Euro 2020 […]
Sports

I want to score in every game, says Aribo

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Super Eagles and Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has said he wants to score in every game he plays after he took his tally to seven with the goal against Hibernian on Sunday.   Aribo fired in a volley in the 20th minute which broke the deadlock at Ibrox Stadium before Ryan Kent’s second half effort […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica