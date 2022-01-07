Dawah Front woos Muslim professors from Nigeria, US, UK, Canada, for agric project, training institute

Dawah Front of Nigeria (DFN) has rallied Professors of Agriculture and Agric value chain as well as other experts who are its members from Nigeria, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia for its projects, including a large-scale agric scheme and training institute.

The National coordinator of the Islamic group, Alhaji Abdul Gafar Musliudeen, FCA , who disclosed this in Lagos on the sideline of the just-concluded Hybrid Daura 2021, an Annual Islamic Training program organized by the DFN, added that a 10-year strategic plan by the group is underway. The event tagged; Operationalising the amazing Qur’an” was attended by over 3,000 Muslim faithful both offline and online.

Fielding questions from newsmen at the event, Musliudeen who was joined by the Secretary of the DFN Board of Trustees (BoT), Alhaji Qasim Alabi, maintained that everyone should know that it is possible to live with all the dictates in the Qur’an as Muslims and still be successful in this World as well as in the hereafter. “We have a project on Agric Institute, based on the large number of Professors and other researchers in Agric related field that are active members of Dawah Front of Nigeria, with which we want to contribute to efforts on food security in the country.

That project is still on going. We have the intention of having a large-scale Agric project based on the SWOT analysis that we have been able to do within our own environment and we have a lot of Professors in Agric and Agric value chain. Very soon a very big special purpose vehicle is going to be launched and we are going to run it.

“Likewise, we have a plan to have a kind of training center whereby we will be training people in the real Dawah and how to be good Muslims, and part of this is the theme of this year’s edition of Daura, which is operationalising the amazing Qur’an. We want people to live the Qur’an, we people to know that it is possible to live as Muslims and be successful in this World as well as in the hereafter.

We have plans to have an institute of Islamic ethics and practice. “We have a lot of other projects that we line up. Recently, around April 2021, we held a National Policy Retreat. The final report is being fine-tuned and very soon, when it comes out, we are going to have 5 to 10 year-strategic plan of our own organisation so that we can be able to achieve it within the shortest period of time.

For emphasis, brothers from across the World, from Australia, Canada, United States and United Kingdom attended the national policy retreat,” he said. Musliudeen continued: “It is also pertinent to note that we have tremendously enjoyed the support of our Board of Trustees (BoT), and all members of the organization. All structures of the organization, from the top and across the line, we have all being working together and that is our strength as a group. “In all, we have between 5,000 and 7,000 active members.

We, asides this, have so many people who may not be active members but they all identified with Dawah Front. Many of them, 10, 000 to 20, 000, publicly say that we are friend of Dawah. So, the figure I gave is that of the registered members who are active in our activities. Corroborating Musliudeen’s view, the Secretary of the BoT, Dawah Front of Nigeriua, Alhaji Alabi, stated that the group has continued to spread the word of Allah across with focus on Qur’an and Hadith. This, he said has continued to promote peaceful co-existence among the people. Speaking on the significance of the event, Alabi said; “We are here for our annual camping program that we tagged Daura. Daura is our flagship program that we hold every year in December for, between 3 and 7, days.

It has been a program where we assemble members from all chapters of Dawah Front from across the country and abroad, where we have training, where we learn, re-learn and unlearn. “It is an avenue to broaden our knowledge of the Holy Quran and to relate with one another. All chapter of the Dawah F ront of Nigeria will come to a central place once in a year from the North, East, West and South to integrate, to network and to learn. “This year’s edition is hybrid for obvious health and security reasons. One of the interesting things about this hybrid is that during the time we held the physical event, we have about 4,000 members and now that we have a hybrid edition, we have more number of participants and each chapter was able to manage the crowd of about one thousand each both online and offline.”

