Dawn of African Royals at Coming 2 America premiere

At the red carpet of the just concluded premiere of the legendary classic foreign movie, Coming2America, Nigerian celebrities surpassed expectations of fashion critics.

 

They did not just show the world the rich divers cultures in Africa, they wrote in gold that Nigerian designers are super talented.

 

They gave the world another reason to love Nigeria and Africa with this ‘African Royal’ dress code. Some of the costumes worn by characters in the first Coming to America movie shot in the 80’s were given a mordern twist.

 

Our best dressed are Kim Oprah, Beverly Naya, Denrele Edun and a few others. Be inspired

