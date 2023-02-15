Metro & Crime

Day 5: Scores of anti-corruption CSOs join ‘Bawa Must Go’ protests as activists allegedly uncover EFCC’s ‘counter-CSOs’ plan

More Anti-corruption Civil Society Organisations joined over 120 CSOs to continue with the agitation for the removal of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Wednesday, as they said they had uncovered plans by the EFCC boss to hurriedly raise what they called questionable groups all in the name of CSOs to protest in solidarity with him.

The activists, their members and supporters, who, again, trooped out on the streets of Lagos in their thousands, said, unfortunately for Bawa, Nigerians were aware of what the fight against corruption had turned to in Nigeria under his leadership at the EFCC.

According to them, lavishing money on groups willing to be used against the wellbeing of Nigerians and the rule of law, “is the stock in trade of the EFCC boss and others like him in the current administration.”

The CSOs, who had petitioned the National Assembly against the “Politicisation of the EFCC, Disobedience of Court Orders, and Infringement on Human Rights of Nigerians” the previous day, said they were rugged anti-corruption and pro-democracy activists, who had been in the struggle for over 30 years and would continue the ‘Bawa Must Go’ protest until he leaves office.

Director, Activists for Good Governance, Declan Ihehaire, who had been vocal from the first day of the protests, said: “We are rugged, patriotic activists who will not bow to any intimidation. Struggle is not new to us and we cannot be bought by anybody. When we believe in a cause, especially when it is in the interest of the majority of Nigerians and the fight against corruption, we will give it our all.

“Bawa has continued to display disregard for the rule of law, even with the latest outburst of the EFCC in a press conference. He should stop chasing shadows. He is not bigger than the law and no one can intimidate us. When you see Debo Adeniran, Sanchez-Jude, Ayo Ologun and co leading a struggle, you must know that it is a just one. We come out in the sun to press home our demands for you to know how serious this matter is.”

On his part, President, Coalition of Yoruba Youth Councils, Abe Emmanuel Kolawole, said he had to join the struggle, having studied the mode of operation of the EFCC since Bawa took over the office.

He said, considering the disgrace metted on the former EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, to bring Bawa on board, it was glaring after awhile that Bawa was allegedly planted to use EFCC as a tool for political vendetta rather than as an instrument of anti-corruption.

The ‘Bawa Must Go’ protests are being led by CACOL Chairman, Debo Adeniran; Executive Director, Zero Graft Centre, Kolawole Sanchez-Jude; Chairman, Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance, Toyin Raheem; Executive Director, Centre for Public Accountability, Olufemi Lawson; Spokesperson for the Transparency and Accountability Group, Ayodeji Ologun; Director, Activists for Good Governance, Declan Ihehaire; and Ahmed Balogun of Media Rights Concern, among over 120 notable leaders of anti-corruption CSOs.

 

