Day Bayelsans showered encomiums on DSP Alamieyeseigha

The life and times of ‘Alamco’ the Late Diepreye Solomon Alamieyeseigha, fondly called by his initials, DSP, was the first executive governor of Bayelsa State. Born on October 16, 1952 in Amasomma in Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsa State, he headed the state from May 29, 1999 to December 9, 2005 but his second tenure was truncated when he was impeached. He died on October 10, 2015 at the age of 63, probably because of the trauma of his political odyssey. Despite thecircumstancessurrounding his political odyssey, he was still adjudged to be one of the best governors the state ever had, being the initiator of many of the infrastructural developments existing in Bayelsa today. Of course since 2015 till today, he has always been remembered by the people of the state every October 10. And on October 10, this year, people gathered again at the Alamieyeseigha’s Banquet Hall to honour their own and pour encomiums on the life and times of their former governor at the 7th Memorial Anniversary and Annual Public Lecture.

Patience Jonathan speaks

Remembering the life and times of ‘Alamco’ as he was fondly called, Patience Jonathan, the former first lady of Nigeria, said: “ Alamieyeseigha was a father that made us who we are. A father that allowed me to stand in your midst today to speak. “When he won the primaries in 1999, he came to my husband with Bozimo to seek for my husband to be his deputy. That was how they started the race and by then PDP was not popular. And my husband said we will give it a trial. With Alamieyeseigha, who is a good fighter, we will win. “There is a lesson we should go home with today.

I believe that Alams was a man of peace and a man of honour. He was a fearless man and a man that stood for the truth. “I will use this opportunity to tell us to forgive one another and love one another. We are Ijaw people and we need to stand by another. “Alams died like Jesus Christ. He died to save us the Ijaw people. The ones that can come out and fight for us as Ijaw people are going one by one. You, the younger ones, are now to take over and you must be truthful. “I will especially appreciate the government of Bayelsa state for this annual public lecture because we should be proud of our own.

“Let us love one another. Alams shared love. He showed the way. All the good things in Bayelsa State were planned by Alams and he started them all. Akwa Ibom State that is shining is because of continuity. Let us learn to do continuity. Let us not abandon one another. Alams started the plan of Bayelsa Stateandeverygovernmentthatcomes should continue with his plan. “Alamswasagood travellerand each time he travelled, he searched for good things and brought them to the state. So weshouldcontinuethose projects. Look at our castle. When he built it, it was one of the best in the whole of Nigeria.

“I don’t want to say much because some people don’t like the truth. We are talking of betrayal; we must live for one another. We must love ourselves. We must forgive. There is no reason for this pull-down syndrome. “Who you are pulling is an Ijaw man. Alams was pulled down. Sylva was pulled down. I was pulled down and my problem started from here. You gave out the documents and sold me out. “This state is ‘solider come, soldier go, barrack’s remains’. Come and do your own and go and leave for the next person. No need for us to pull one another down because we don’t know tomorrow. “Alamshaspaidthesacrificeforus. Letusend itwithhisblood. If notbecauseof whathepassed through, hewouldhavebeenlivingtilltoday. May Godhelpustostandandloveoneanother. We are one. Let us unite. We are our own problem. May God unify us. May the blood of Alams wash us the Ijaw people’s sins away and let it end.

Bayelsa State Govt praises DSP

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said: “DSP stood for our people in Arogbo, Warri. He stood for our people when they were being threatened in Rivers State. “He spread the gospel of resource control and stood by the gospel. He took it as much as he could. Wesacrificedourfirstgovernorforustobe in Aso Rock. And so it was not a wrong sacrifice. “Take it from that point of view (talking to Margret Alamieseigha, DSP’s wife) that it was thesacrificeof yourhusbandthatmadeIjawman to sleep in Aso Rock.

“The labour of your husband’s past is not forgotten in Bayelsa State. We want to remind you of the sacrifice that your husband made that has celebrated Ijaw man. “Take solace in the fact that his name was David and by virtue of that name he has to fight many battles. That was the husband you had. As a David, he fought many battles, even fought a white man in the prison and found himself in Nigeria here mysteriously.

“So when people come to say that he felt offended, I will tell them that the man was just fighting all his battles to immortalize his name as David. He was also a Solomon because he laid a foundation for which other governors have been building on. “ForusBayelsans, whatarethelessonsthatwe want to learn? For confession to be meaningful, there has to be contrition. Alams told me to tell you that he is not happy with what people are doing.

This tells you that you need to wake up. “People should not tell us that it is people outside that are causing disunity. No. The greed, selfishness and self-centeredness should stop. In any case, if you want to pull anybody down, you havetobeonthegroundtopullsomebodydown. “No wonder we are not moving forward because all over the place, we are standing to pull people down and all of us are on the ground. Let us climb to meet them with love, with respect, with recognition, with celebration and with encouragement.

INC President speaks

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) President Benjamin Okara said: “Alams was proficient, unassuming yet resourceful. He shared his resourceful philosophy as a basis for peaceful coexistence. “He was loved and hated across gender bases. He was hated by a few out of jealousy and pettiness. I was a witness to a casket being carried against him in Bayelsa by Bayelsans – a very sad moment.

Also Jon-Jon INC president during Alamco’s Era

“I was privileged to be the President of the Ijaw Youth Council at the time when DSP Alamieyeseigha was arrested, neglected and when most of his close associates abandoned him but one thing that stands tall in his life was that he never gave up. And then after he went through all the challenges and came back. “Another unique thing about him was that he never shied away from service even while he was sick in the hospital bed, he was ready to advise somebody. He was ready to support people. One thing I realised about him is that Alams was a silver cat fish.

His Pastor speaks

Apostle Zilly Aggrey, his spiritual father said: “I had a privilege of providing spiritual work, support and friendship to Alams. “I want to propose to the Bayelsa State Government that there should be a Bayelsa State Truth, Peace and Reconciliation Commission. “It is very easy to gloss over the past but in South Africa, the real healing took place after Mandela came out of prison and they set up a reconciliation commission and after that, Mandela said the past is past. “If that is done with the recommendation of Robert Enogha, then we can sit down as a people and talk and throw the past away in such a way that there will be no reference to it again and our politics will be that it will be impossible for external forces to make our sons to fight. “After that committee, if anybody is holding Alams property, it should be returned to him otherwise everything we did here will be hypocrisy.

Also Traditional ruler

King Bubaraye Dakolo, the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama kingdom and the Chairman of the TraditionalRulers’CouncilinBayelsaStateinhis reactionsaid:“Sometimewehadamanwhowas sagacious and bold. Alamieyeseigha came out to oppose those who have been taking what is ours. “And of course, they used those who are close tohimtoshowhimsomething. So, letthisnothappenagain. Letthisbethe last timethiswillhappen in Ijaw nation. We are victims of oil thievery and Alams stands tall even in his grave.

Alamieyeseigha’s son speaks

Epipadei Alamieyeseigha, the son of the late governor, said: “We are here to remember our father but on the other hand, I wish that we are here to celebrate his birthday which was supposed to be on the 16th of October. “My father was a meek man and his meekness gave him the ability to serve and in return, it killed every atom of pride in him. “Meekness gave him the ability and will power to keep his power under control. He also had the gift of discipline which kept him under control. He also had the gift of hard work. “In 1999, he became the father of Ijaw nation by becoming the governor of Bayelsa State. “For me, I remember those days of meekness, hard work, vision and purpose. The greatest lesson I learnt from my father is the cost of the crown.

‘I’m happy he forgave me before he passed on’

Robert Enogha, a member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly when Alamco was impeached, said “We must go on our knees and beg God to forgive all of us. All Bayelsans were involved in that betrayal.

