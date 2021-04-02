Day Chief of Naval Staff visited CNC Yenagoa amid security threats

Since its establishment in 2012, the Central Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy has not relented in carrying out its operational mandate of curbing oil theft, pipeline vandalism, oil bunkering and sea piracy. The command has helped in curtailing all forms of maritime crimes in the Niger Delta region.

From inception, the command has been trying her best through series of flag officers commanding and the personnel to do their job in the midst of challenges. Although it has not been easy but it is on record that so many positive achievements have been recorded as crude oil theft and other forms of maritime crimes that had hindered the growth of the economy of the country in the past have reduced drastically helping to jack up the oil production to an astronomical level.

Just as the new Chief of Naval Staff visited recently, the immediate flag officer commanding, FOC, Rear Admiral Saidi Garba wrote his name on gold at the command as he achieved a lot within his stay as the flag officer commanding. One of his major landmark achievement was the building of accommodation for the officers and ratings of the command. Of course, that always helped especially the new personnel to find their feet immediately they enter Yenagoa considering the high rate of accommodation in the state.

In one of the outings at the command, the out-gone FOC had disclosed that the command recorded cumulative time at sea of 2,668 hours from July to November 2020 with 578 interceptions/interrogations. He added that boats were successfully deployed for 244 escort operations/ riverine patrols which he said deterred attacks on shipping activities. Maintaining that the welfare of the personnel has always been on the front burner, the FOC disclosed that the command has witnessed a lot of infrastructural developments which include worship centre, welfare shops, sporting facilities, road networks among others of which he said were completed, commissioned or have reached finishing stages.

Also disclosing that the command witnessed the official commissioning of NNS LUGARD and the establishment of naval barracks Banda Lokoja, Garba noted that the command was presently engaged in operation swift response and Operation Doubeni II adding that the exercises have led to the increases in socio-economic activities and the general wellbeing of the populace. Garba said, “Let me add here that the modest achievements by the command would have been impossible without the hard work, cooperation and dedication of you the officers, ratings and the civilian staff of this command.

“It is on this basis that I urge all to put in more efforts towards ensuring the safety of the maritime domain in order to enhance the economic activities of Nigeria with the support of the Chief of Naval Staff for greater feat in safe guiding the maritime sector.” Garba has achieved a lot during his time as the FOC and has been appointed the Navy Secretary; a new sheriff recently hit the command in the person of Rear Admiral Kennedy Egbuchulam.

Coincidentally that was when the new Chief of Naval Staff was appointed in the person of Rear Admiral Awaal Gambo. During his visit to the CNC, Gambo warned all the naval personnel to be mindful of their dealings warning that will not hesitate to throw out any personnel found to be colluding with economic saboteurs, drug traffickers and barons, bandits or armed robbers. He, however, assured that any personnel that exhibit high integrity and positive attributes that portray the Nigerian Navy in good sight shall be rewarded handsomely.

He advised the naval personnel to be conscious of their integrity stated that the desire of the Nigerian navy was to achieve the desired transformation in line with the presidential directive. Promising to improve on the efforts of his predecessors, Gambo stated that he will strive to achieve Nigerian Navy’s policy direction and other matters needed to push the Nigerian navy to significantly ameliorate the security situation in the nation’s maritime environment. He said: “Our intention is to improve on the efforts of our predecessors and to achieve our policy direction and other matters needed to push the Nigerian Navy to significantly ameliorate the security situation in the nation’s maritime environment and to achieve urgent positive security transformation in the national maritime domain in line with presidential directives.

“Professionalism and integrity are important in our desire to achieve the desired transformation. In essence, the core values of the Nigerian Navy to be upheld by all personnel to ensure the maximum outing by the service. “As officers, you are expected to know your responsibilities and expectations for the service to our nation. I cannot overstress the importance of discipline and integrity in the intent to achieve any success during my tenure and discipline means the foundation of military service.

“While efforts are being made to improve on the services of all personnel, you are aware that I shall continue to monitor your activities and evaluate your performance in determining your continued relevance. Accordingly gentlemen, I shall not hesitate to relieve any one of his appointment if found wanting hence to establish services and measures to sanction any Nigerian Navy personnel that collude with economic saboteurs, drug traffickers and barons, bandits or armed robbers.

“On the other hand, Nigerian Navy personnel that exhibit high integrity and positive attributes that portray the Nigerian navy in good sight shall be rewarded handsomely.” Earlier in his welcome address,the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command Rear Admiral Kennedy Egbuchulam said that the central Naval Command occupies a very important place in Nigeria Navy’s effort to combat crime in the nation’s maritime area. Regretting that the security situation in Nigeria has assumed a worrisome dimension as criminals operating in the waters have not relented in their efforts to continue to illegitimately profit from the common national resources, Egbuchulam said issues of sea robbery, piracy and crude oil theft remain a challenge, as they continue to negatively impact the national economy.

“This underscores the importance for us to rise up to the challenge to fulfil the Chief of the Naval Staff ’s directive for us to adopt effective strategies in order to rid the maritime space of all forms of criminality. It is thus important for all of us in Central Naval Command to focus our individual efforts towards the accomplishment of this all-important objective.

“The Chief of the Naval staff has promised to work in order to firmly position the Nigerian navy for better service delivery. On our part, we in Central Naval Command resolve to work tirelessly towards the accomplishment of those goals. It is evident that the prevailing security situation in the country calls for new and adaptive skills to solve due to the ever-changing strategies of criminal elements bent on destabilizing the country,” he said. The out-gone FOC Garba came, saw and conquered. It is now left for Egbuchulam to continue from where he stopped to continue to make the maritime domain conducive for continuous oil production.

