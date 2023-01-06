Day death trailed the Fatinoye’s home from church

…how couple, son were gruesomely murdered in Ogun

S unday, January 1, will forever be remembered by the family of Fatinoye as a day of eternal mourning. The day the entire family of three – Kehinde Fatinoye (the father), Bukola Fatinoye (the wife) and Oreoluwa Fatinoye (the son) were completely wiped out from the surface of the earth. January 1, New Year day, is usually a day of celebration, a day of joy, a day people dedicate to thanking God for preserving their lives to witness the New Year. But, for the Fatinoyes, it was a day of pain, agony and eternal sorrow. A day of gnashing of teeth, a day a father, mother and their son were gruesomely murdered by men of the underworld.

Followed from the church

The family of three woke up on December 31, 2022 with joy and happiness and went to church, just like every other Christian with gladness of heart to appreciate God for keeping them safe through the outgoing year and also to usher in the new year. But, unknown to them, death was already lurking around. Death followed them home from the church. Kehinde Fatinoye, 56, Bukola Fatinoye, 50 and Oreoluwa Fatinoye, 25 met their untimely death in the hands of their assailants in their home, located within the Ibara Government Reservation Area (GRA) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The couple was reportedly hacked to death and their corpses set ablaze while their son and one other (a purported adopted son who was earlier reported to be the house help) were abducted and later thrown into the Ogun River along Adigbe – Obada Road in Abeokuta. The husband was a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while the wife was said to be a confidential secretary at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNNAB). The remains of the couple were on Monday, January 2, buried amidst tears by symphatisers, family members and friends. The burial service for the deceased took place at their church and was conducted by Rev. Simeon Kolawole Oyewale. Those that attended the service and interment of the couple could not hold back tears, as many rained curses on the killers. Prior to their death, the couple had earlier last year lost one of their sons. Oluwatunise Fatinoye, the younger son of the couple was reported to have slumped and died while playing football in school. New Telegraph learnt that, Oluwatunise died on June 17, shortly after he finished writing his WAEC examination. The family who were yet to recover from the death of their younger son has now been completely wiped out.

How Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye were killed

Tragedy struck when the couple arrived their residence from their church, the Christ Anglican Church, Iporo-Ake area of the town after a crossover service in the early hours of Sunday. Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that, the couple was trailed to their house from the church.

The Fatinoyes stayed in a semi-detached bungalow of four bedrooms. Another of the same building was shared by their neighbour with just a small fence separating them, but the co-tenants shared two different entrances. When our correspondent visited the scene of the crime on Tuesday, both flats occupied by the Fatinoyes and their neighbour had been completely razed.

Our correspondent observed that, the building which was badly burnt had cracks on the wall as a result of impact of the fire. Our correspondent also observed two vehicles (maybe the vehicles of the couple) still parked in their compound. The fire which started from the apartment of the Fatinoyes spread to the other one and nothing could be salvaged from the apartments.

It was gathered that, the occupants of the second apartment were not around when the Fatinoyes were being killed. A neighbour to the couple who did not want his name in print for security reasons told our correspondent that, the Fatinoyes might have been killed between 2am and 4am on Sunday. He said: “It is really pathetic and unfortunate. The assailants did not shoot even one bullet.

I think some of those that perpetrated the act must have been hiding within the premises of the house, while the others trailed the couple to the house from the church. “From what we gathered from the estate security guards, the assailants drove the couple out of the estate that morning in a Toyota Venza SUV and later drove them back to the house few minutes later.

“After they must have killed the couple, they set the house ablaze. I’m sure the assailants waited for the fire to break out before leaving. “We heard that they drove out in a Hyundai SUV car after committing the crime. “I was woken up by a loud banging on my door around 4am by the estate security guards who had come to alert us about the fire incident. “It was the security guards that told us what happened – how the couple drove in from the church and out again before coming back after which the fire outbreak was discovered.”

Oreoluwa’s corpse recovered 48 hours later

Fishermen on Tuesday morning discovered the corpse of Oreoluwa, the 25-year-old son of the couple in the Ogun River. New Telegraph learnt that, Oreoluwa who was pursuing his Master’s degree before his untimely death was thrown into the river by the assailants after killing his parents. This is as the Fatinoye’s were said to have concluded plans to relocate to Canada later this year before the unfortunate inciodent. The decomposing body of Oreoluwa which was floating on the river was later recovered by the police. When New Telegraph sighted the corpse of Oreoluwa, it was observed that, both his hands were tied with a green rope to his back.

Speaking to New Telegraph, the fisherman, Idowu Taiwo who discovered the corpse said, he saw the body floating on the river while he was preparing for the day’s work. “On Monday, we heard that someone was thrown into this river, but this morning while we were preparing for work, the police approached us and pleaded with us to inform them any time we discover the body.

“But, this morning, around 7.30, we discovered the body while we were checking on our equipment in the river. Immediately, I called someone to help us get the number of the PPRO to tell him that we have discovered the body.” The Police later took the corpse of Oreoluwa away in the presence of the family member of the Fatinoyes. Meanwhile, the purported adopted son of the couple who was reportedly thrown into the river with Oreoluwa survived. New Telegraph learnt that, the survivor whose name could not be presently ascertained claimed he was able to swim out of the river with minor injuries.

Drama, as surviving victim denies involvement

A mild drama, however, played out at the river bank where the body of Oreoluwa was recovered, as the purported son of the couple who lived with the family denied involvement in the crime. The adopted son who was brought in by the police to identify the corpse of Oreoluwa while being led by the police back into their van with his hands cuffed, vehemently denied being involved in the crime. He kept shouting and saying: “I am not a killer. I did not kill them.” He, however, claimed to have seen one of the alleged killers and he had told the police about this.

“I’m not a killer, I know what I saw, I’m not a kid, I told them to let us check the river before we left. “I saw him (one of the alleged killers). Why will I not recognise someone who wanted to kill me? I saw him. I know what I saw, I know what I’m saying. I’m not a killer,” he insisted. “They have killed our backbone” – deceased brother laments The immediate brother of Kehinde Fatinoye, Seyi has lamented the death of the couple and their son.

With tear-soaked eyes and sobbing profusely, Seyi said he last spoke to his brother on Friday, December 30, before the news of the death of the family was broken to him. Seyi who described his brother as the backbone of the family called on the police to bring the perpetrators of the act to book.

“I just got a call from his (Kehinde Fatinoye) friend, telling me to come down to Abeokuta that something has happened, when I got to the house, I saw everything. I went upstairs, I saw the corpse of my brother and his wife, they had been burnt.

“My brother was a very humble and gentle man, he was not a troublemaker, he does not like trouble at all. He was also very nice, those people that did this to us will not go free. “He was the backbone of the family, there is nobody like him in the family, nobody can play his role in the family, not even I can pay the role he was playing in the family. “We don’t have parents again, no sister, no brother. “Oreoluwa has finished his university education, he was running his Master’s degree before this ugly incident. He was the first born of the family.

“The family is going to miss him a lot. I, in particular will miss him because we were too close. “It is better for me to die because if I die, he will take care of my children more than me and my wife. “I want the police to assist the family, I want the police to assist me. Let them go to the root of this case, we know what has happened has happened, but we deserve to know those behind the killings. We want the police to do a thorough investigation. Both the police and government should please come to our aid, those behind this should not go unpublished.

“He called on December 23, that I should come down to the house to come and pick my Christmas chicken, my brother gave me chicken and also gave me money for Christmas, that was on the 24th and I traveled back to Lagos on 25th. “We were communicating on phone from that 25th till the morning of Saturday, December 30, almost three times in a day.

I wanted to wish him happy New Year and I started calling his number, but he was not answering and the number is still ringing till now. And he was not the type of person that doesn’t answer his calls. It was after that, that I got a call that I should come down to Abeokuta that his house was on fire, I got there and I saw what happened. “There is no member of the family that my late brother did not touch his/her life, even members of the extended family.

“He lost one of his children, the second born, Oluwatunise Fatinoye on June 17 last year. “He had two children, two boys. I was told that the boy finished his WAEC examinations and he was paying football, when he fell and just died. “I was the one that buried him, I went to collect his corpse at the morgue and buried him at Kobape.

Because my brother called me to come to Abeokuta that day, I was the one that buried him, look at my life, I buried my brother’s son, buried my brother, buried his wife, what else is left for me in this life again? This is my life, I don’t have anything again in this world,” Seyi said with tears.

Police vow to unravel the mystery

The State Police Command has vowed to unravel the mystery behind the death of the Fatinoyes, this is just as the police said it has commenced investigation into the gruesome murders. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi said, the homicide department of the command had taken over the investigation of the case. Oyeyemi disclosed that, a suspect had been arrested in connection with the murder. He added that, the police would continue to update members of the public of any development on the case.

