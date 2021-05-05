Day downpour of horror destroyed houses in Kwara

Water, no doubt, is an elixir of life. While one can do without food for some time, it is not so with water. Hence the beginning of the raining season in a nation, including Nigeria, expectedly, brings joy and excitement to the people, particularly farmers who are eager to return to their farmlands for planting and other farm works.

This particularly becomes expedient if famine is to be averted in the land since irrigation farming, especially in Nigeria, has largely remained a mirage and tall dream despite assurances and promises by successive governments in the country in that direction.

However, when such rainfall that is supposed to bring succour, relief and joy to the people becomes an agent of destruction, pulling down rooftops of buildings thereby rendering people homeless; destroying valuable goods, and causing floods, the economy suffers and blinks as it would bear the brunt to the detriment of other sectors of the economy which are also yearning for attention.

Sadly, this is the fate that befell four communities in Kwara State recently as the joy of the people was cut short by the massive destruction left in the wake of the rainfall, accompanied with rainstorm, they had prayed for and patiently expected.

A torrential downpour accompanied with strong storms three Tuesdays ago destroyed no fewer than 73 houses in four communities in the Southern Senatorial District of the state. The communities included: Oro, Iludun Oro, Ijomu Oro and Esie, all in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

This sad occurrence happened barely a day after a huge inferno had razed no fewer than 30 shops in Oro community’s Central Market and shortly after Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq’s visit to the victims of the fire disaster.

The storms, New Telegraph learnt, also pulled down several electric poles, thereby throwing the three communities into total darkness. The rain which reportedly started around 3pm was said not to have lasted up to one hour.

Areas badly affected, particularly in Oro town included Saint Andrew’s Church, Abegun’s compound and Balogun Square.

The house of one Hon. Shina Afolabi, reported to have been roofed a day before nature bared its fangs, was completely blown off by the rampaging storms and ditto for many other buildings in the community and its environs.

Mr. Niyi Adekeye, who is the zonal spokesperson for Oro community, said: “The incident was devastating and has thrown the entire Oro and its environs into total darkness.

What is most devastating is that the house of Hon. Shina Afolabi, roofed only on Tuesday this week, was completely blown off by the ram- bepaging storms.

“The damage done to us is incalculable; it was colossal as millions of naira had gone down the drain. We are therefore appealing to the state government and public spirited individuals to come to our aid. We have been in darkness because the storms destroyed several electric poles and cables.”

A powerful team of the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA) on Thursday visited Oro community to assess the damages caused by the storms that ravaged the town and its environs a few days before their visit. The team, led by Mr. Abubakar, went round houses affected by the storms.

They were conducted around by Mr. Cyril Agbara and Elder Niyi Adekeye. Elder Adekeye said: “A total of 73 structures were discovered to have been destroyed in Oro, Iludun Oro, Ijomu Oro and Esie.

“Most of the damaged houses had their roofs blown off while many trees were uprooted. “The rain accompanied with storms that started around 3 pm on Tuesday also affected several electric cables, leaving the four communities in total darkness.”

Meanwhile, the people of the area have commended the Federal Government for its quick response. Mr. Francis Ayodele Bolaji, who said millions of naira had been lost by the victims of the rainstorm, however, noted that it was assuaging and commendable that the Federal Government took prompt action by sending a powerful team of NEMA officials to assess the damages, hoping that government would send relief to the victims promptly to alleviate their suffering.

Also, another resident, Mr. Kayode Oyeniyi said the government has proved that it was concerned with the welfare of the people. Chief Michael Fatoye, the Alapini of Oro Land, one of the victims of the rainstorm, said: “Tuesday’s windstorm was an act of God. We consider it so because the rain did not give any sign before it started and it did not even last more than 45 minutes.

It affected three of my houses, it removed the rooftops. I’m just trying to carry out the re-roofing of the damaged buildings. I appeal to both the federal and state governments to come to the aid of the victims, particularly those who are not well endowed.”

Like this: Like Loading...