Day Ekiti stakeholders stormed Senate

CHUKWU DAVID reports how stakeholders from Ekiti State recently stormed the National Assembly to lobby for the establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Environmental Sciences in Iyin-Ekiti

On June 24, the nation’s apex legislative complex located at the Three Arms Zone, in the country’s capital, Abuja, was agog with the presence of eminent indigenes of Ekiti State, who came to pressure as well as to lobby the Senate, to pass a bill seeking to establish the proposed Federal University of Medical and Environmental Sciences in Iyin- Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

Officials of the Ekiti State Government, traditional rulers, members of the academic community and personalities from other strata of the state, were in attendance to speak to the conscience of the parliamentarians and ultimately convince them of the dire need to pass the bill for presidential assent. Also, to prove the preparedness of the host community towards the establishment of the university, the Iyin-Ekiti Community has reportedly donated 1,000 hectares of land for the proposed institution. Similarly, the Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, joined other stakeholders to lobby the Senate for the setting up of the tertiary institution which primary objective, according to the sponsor of the bill, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman of the Senate Commit-tee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters is to identify medical needs of Nigeria and to find solutions to them within the context of overall national development.

The Permanent Secretary, Ekiti State Ministry of Health, Pastor Akinjide Akinleye, who gave an indication of the Governor’s support while speaking at a public hearing on the bill, said that the people of Iyin-Ekiti in particular and the state, in general were expecting the speedy passage of the bill for third reading and final assent by President Muhammadu Buhari. Akinleye said: “It is also important to note that the Ekiti State governor and chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr John Kayode Fayemi is willing to mobilize the support of the state government for the institution as would be required.” In his remarks, sponsor of the bill, Senator Bamidele explained that the university would be delivering education and training to current and future employees of the medical profession.

He said: “The goal of the university is to inspire and motivate students and medical personnel about the value of being health professionals so as to lead change for realizing a more sustainable health sector that serves a more sustainable world. “The very essence of this Bill is to provide a highly specialized institution that is more productive and very much needed for medical advancement of this nation.” Bamidele further explained that the university would also advance knowledge through research and nurture unique innovations, entrepreneurship and wealth management in its core area of interest.

The lawmaker also assured that enactment of the bill would help in transforming the health and educational fortunes in Nigeria in producing the desired medical manpower and expertise that the country was yearning for. He explained that the institution would act as agents and catalysts, through postgraduate training, research and innovation for the effective and economic utilization, exploitation and conservation of Nigeria’s natural, economic and human resources.

The politician said that if established, it would provide and promote sound basic scientific training as a foundation for the development of health and allied disciplines, taking into account indigenous culture, the need to enhance national unity, the need to vastly increase the practical content of student training, and adequate preparation of graduates for self-employment in Health and allied professions. Earlier, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, described the proposed university as a specialized institution needed to broaden research, training and general fortunes of the health sector. Furthermore, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, shortly after the public hearing, gave hope to the Ekiti people, assuring that the proposed Federal University of Medical and Environmental Science would be passed.

Lawan gave the assurance while hosting community leaders from Iyin- Ekiti, led by HRM, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye, who was in Abuja to contribute to the deliberations at the public hearing of the Senate committee on Health on the bill. The delegation had earlier met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Addressing the delegation, Lawan specifically congratulated Oba Ajakaiye and the entire community for having such a son as Senator Bamidele, whom he described as a ‘Pillar in the Senate’.

He stated that since he met Senator Bamidele in the run-up to his Senate Presidency bid in 2019, he had found in him a trustworthy and dependable ally whose calm demeanor brought stability to the Senate. Lawan promised to do everything within his jurisdiction to ensure the passage and thorough implementation of the bill, describing the proposal as timely, progressive and duly sponsored by a respected colleague and trusted brother. Oba Ajakaiye, on behalf of the team, thanked the President of the Senate for his words of assurance and promised to convey same to his people at home.

