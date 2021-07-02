Day gun-toting pupils went on the rampage

Residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, will not forget in a hurry the violence which rocked their communities on June 28, 2021. That fateful day, secondary schoolchildren, believed to be still wet behind the ears, grabbed guns and started shooting sporadically like they were in a Wild West movie. While some were wielding guns, others were armed with machetes, broken bottles and charms. The targets of their shooting were their fellow students. The shooting erupted following the alleged death of two students, who were alleged to have been stabbed during an inter-schools’ gambling competition.

Witnesses said the fight lasted for several hours. The state government, however, on June 29, debunked allegations that students died. The government did not deny that the children were armed to the teeth. The incident involved senior school students of the Baptist Boys High School BBHS), Saje area, and students of Ilugun High School located within the Federal Housing Estate (FHE), Elega, Abeokuta. A witness said the students shot sporadically in different directions and chanted anti-management songs to warn the principal and teachers of the schools to stay off.

A trader explained that the students of the two schools were last week involved in a gambling competition and the BBHS students won massively at the expense of their Ilugun counterparts. She said: “The gambling, however, degenerated into a conflict, wherein two BBHS students were stabbed with broken bottles. One of the stabbed BBHS students died on Friday, while the second one died on Sunday. But the students of BBHS were not happy about the incident; that was why they came out in violent protest against students of Ilugun High School on Monday.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, when asked if any arrest had been made, responded that the armed students were too young to be arrested.

He said: “We cannot arrest them because they are underage. They are just between ages 12 and 14, and they cannot be arrested and detained. But we have involved parents and the schools to make sure that such ugly occurrence does not repeat itself. The state government and the state Police Command are also on top of the situation. We are currently talking to the schools involved to put measures in place to ensure that such a thing doesn’t happen again.” However, while the police and state government dilly-dally on how best to tackle this escalating issue of violence in secondary schools, more students are likely going to get killed, maimed or hurt.

This kind of violence is becoming rampant among secondary school children. And the traumatic occurrences these days happen right inside the schools, forcing even those unsuspecting innocent students to become part of the trauma. The Ogun State government, on June 29, 2021, insisted that no student was killed in the fracas involving the two schools.

The Special Adviser (SA) to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, noted that a senior secondary student of BBHS, Kowi Adeyemi, in SS2, was attacked on June 25, 2021, and sustained injuries. Soyombo, however, said the injured student was alive. She said: “There was a fracas on Friday after school hours and a student sustained bruises on his head, but he did not die and peace has been restored to the schools. There is zero tolerance for bad behaviour in our schools and any students caught will be expelled and not given admission into any private school in the state.”

The SA charged parents to be vigilant with their wards, the clothes, drinks and foods they take. She also warned parents to watch the kind of friends their wards keep and their movements. The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Abosede Ogunleye, charged students to be well-behaved, noting that students must have 75 per cent attendance before they would be allowed to sit for the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). The Principal, BBHS Senior School, Mr. Oluseyi Kusimo, faulted the unconfirmed report of the death of the student by some media houses, saying learners were in school and had settled in their various classes. The Senior Prefects, Samuel Ifeoluwa of BBHS and Adebimpe Waris of Ilugun High School, promised to encourage fellow students to desist from despicable acts and be good ambassadors of the schools.

These days, parents are swamped with worries as they live in fear, not sure if their children will return home alive or in body bags. In April 2021, the Lagos State Police Command arrested four teenagers, among them three secondary school students, for attempting to attack a rival group in a secondary school.

The state PPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the suspected cultists came from Ogun State for a reprisal on other rival cult members at the Junior Secondary School, Akinyele, and Alakuko in Lagos. The students were between the ages of 14 and 18.

He said: “Two of the suspects were from Odewale Community High School, Ijoko, Ogun State, one from Tunik International School, Dalemo, Alakuko, Lagos and one tailoring apprentice at Dalemo, Alakuko. The police operatives got wind of the planned reprisal on their rivals in the school and raced to the scene immediately the suspects arrived to cause pandemonium and attack their targets. Items like cutlasses, weeds suspected to be cannabis and assorted charms were recovered from them.” However, security experts believe that something could be done to curtail the situation from degenerating into everyday human carnages. A former Assistant Director at the Department of State Services (DSS), Dennis Amachree, said secondary schoolchildren, exhibiting violence in schools, were simply emulating elders.

He said: “Parents contribute to what we are seeing today. Some parents do not care about their children. Many of them are just after money. But a child who doesn’t have morals will definitely go into cultism or robbery. Again, movies which some of these children watch also contribute to what we are witnessing in schools these days.” According to Amachree, family values have been eroded.

He added: “These days, when a child is punished in school for an offence, parents will go to the school to fight the teachers. What do you expect from such a child if not to carry arms and ammunition? If we continue like this, we may have what is bigger than Boko Haram, bandits, kidnapping and other vices.” Amachree argued that the best solution for this heartbreaking situation was for parents to begin impacting lives of their children from home. “There are no traditional values in the country anymore and whoever the police arrest, should be kept in the juvenile house, to allow him or her to grow to the age where such a suspect will be prosecuted in a court of law,” he stated. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Angel Guard Security Company, Mr. Israel Asigbe, blamed it on family problems and the political class. He said: “Whether we like it or not, parental problems are the major cause of escalating crimes and violence in secondary schools. Divorce among parents often affects children left behind.

Politicians also contribute to what we are seeing in secondary schools these days. Everywhere you go today you’ll find vulcanizers, mechanics, carpenters and a lot of other artisans who are into cultism. It was before we used to find the practice of cultism on campuses.” Asigbe explained that some of the students, whose parents work for politicians, behaved in the way they see their parents behave, especially during elections. He said: “It is what they see their parents do that they do. It will take the grace of God for some of these children to turn out well.

It’s not new that secondary schoolchildren are into gambling, taking drugs, while the girls are into prostitution. My advice is that those arrested with arms should be killed in the presence of their friends so as to serve as a lesson to others.” A former Commissioner of Police, Frank Odita (rtd), said the use of guns by secondary schoolchildren was as a result of parental deficiency and the economic situation in the country. He said: “A situation where parents don’t have control over their children is bad. The girls have also taken to drug and prostitution.

If parents want to have a better tomorrow, they should train their children before sending them out to school. Right now in Nigeria, the reverse is the case. Such students when arrested should be put on a remand until adult stage, when he or she can be prosecuted.” An official of the Civil Society Legislative Action Centre (CISLAC), who is also the Manager, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Mr. Salaudeen Hashimu, said “the first service to a child begins with his parents”. According to him, it is due to parents and the government’s failure that people are witnessing instances of secondary school students carrying arms and then gambling.

He added: “Abandoning children to caregivers also contributes to children lifestyle, which is why you can see boys changing into females and males getting pregnant in the name of transgender. Basically, it is the failure from parents that gives room to what we are witnessing. “What we are witnessing in Nigeria is not peculiar to us alone. There is an alarming rate of small arms in circulation. In Nigeria, we have about 13.5 schoolchildren drop out and these children are into different kinds of crimes to survive. We should inculcate cultural values that talk about morals, respect and not hooliganism and taking up arms.”

Like this: Like Loading...