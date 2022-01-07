Day I was embarrassed because I don’t have a car – Haji Bello

Haji Omonoba Bello is a veteran actor of repute who has an impressive array of credits on stage and screen. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the Edo State-born thespian talks about how he became an actor, his regrets, live theatre and sundry issues

Looking back, how has it been for you as an artiste in the last one year?

The year 2021 has been very tough for me as an actor. What were the challenges? Being a theatre practitioner in Nigeria comes with a lot of challenges and hurdles. There are so many cliques out there in our Entertainment Industry and I’m not a clique person. Secondly, sponsorships are hard to come by in a system that has not regulated to facilitate ease of doing business in our Entertainment Business. Thirdly, the Covid 19 pandemic put a halt to the little progress we were making before its outbreak. And as if that was not enough, the Nigerian politicians also hid palliatives from us as citizens. My brother, 2021 has been very tough!

Growing up, did you wished to be an actor? Why?

Being an actor, I would say, came as a natural thing for me. As a kid growing up in Benin City of the Great Benin Kingdom, I had my fingers on so many things creatively that my parents thought I should be an Engineer but as fate would have it, here I am, an actor.

Tell us about your first experience on stage and screen?

I can’t really remember, but growing up I know I became involved in productions with NTA Benin, Bendel Television (BTV), Radio Bendel, and the Arts Council from my childhood days, progressing with these organisations as the years rolled by. Also, I had the advantage of being one of the young ones under the tutelage of Sam Efe Loco and Ben Risky Okoeguale (who are today remembered respectively as the ‘Young Akaraogun’ and ‘Kako’ of ‘Langbodo’, the Nigerian drama entry at FESTAC 77). My very first professional training as an actor which happened at age 14 at the Arts Council in Benin City under the auspices of the British Council for the Arts London and executed by Actor/Director Chris Burgess set the pace for me.

So, who really is Haji Bello?

Haji Omonoba Bello is a proud descendant of the great Benin Kingdom now fondly referred to as the ‘Heartbeat of the Nation’. An Actor of great repute fondly referred to as the ‘Theatre Slave’ by close colleagues and those who know him well, due to his unflinching devotion to the Theatre profession, and his punctuality at any given time come rain or shine. His Theatre sojourn spans through his childhood to-date unwavering. He has worked and schooled under various distinguished masters of the profession such as Professor(s) Wole Soyinka, Ola Rotimi, Dapo Adelugba, Femi Osofisan; Actors/ Directors such as Chris Burgess (British), Chuck Mike (Afro-American), Ben Risky Okoeguale, Sam Efe Loco et al, attesting a high degree of professionalism. He is a freelance actor. He has also earned a living playing the trade of Journalism, writing for a couple of newspapers way back in the South East, as well as being a presenter of the musical programme ‘Moving On’ created by him for the IBC Radio 2 FM Stereo in Owerri. Haji Omonoba Bello is a proud and active member of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP). He is a man naturally endowed with the spirit of human rights activism as could always be noticed in his encounter with people at issues-based discussions, and as has been unpretentiously reflected in his writings just waiting to burst forth.

You have spent about three decades as a professional artiste. Looking back, would say you are fulfilled?

Yes I am fulfilled because this is what I really enjoy doing. Any regrets? Theatre takes a lot from the practitioner (body, soul and spirit). We go on living the life of other people via the roles we play on stage. Rehearsals take almost forever, and we expend a lot of time and energy to enable us appear real in the eyes of our audience. My only regret is the fact that remuneration is very inadequate.

Which of the stage productions you have featured in brought you to the limelight?

Being the director’s choice from my very humble beginning I would say I have always been in the limelight. My involvement in Wole Soyinka Theatre Productions from my studentship days has seen me feature in some of his major plays. My major roles as a Pioneer/Lead Actor with Professor Ola Rotimi’s African Cradle Theatre (ACT) constantly sponsored by the then Nigeria International Bank (NIB) stand out huge.

Which of the stage productions you have featured in would regard as most challenging?

‘Sizwe Bansi is Dead’, directed by Professor Ola Rotimi, of blessed memory. I played the major role of Mr. Styles, a character of so many characters.

Which of the shows that you have featured in would you say is your biggest show so far?

Note that every production comes with its own challenges. Howbeit, the underlisted standout big respectively: Wole Soyinka’s ‘Requiem For a Futurologist’, ‘Priority Project’; Ola Rotimi’s ‘Ovonramwen Nogbaisi’, ‘Kurunmi’, ‘Hopes of The Living Dead’; Athol Fugard’s ‘Sizwe Bansi is Dead’, ‘The Island’; Shaba Steyrmore’s ‘Till Death Do Us Part’; Uche Nwokedi’s ‘Kakadu The Musical’ and recently Onyechi Mbamali’s “Shadows of The Ancestors” directed by Makinde Adeniran fta, to mention but a few. I also can boldly and proudly tell you without mincing words that I have in performance over the years been part of well over a hundred stage plays, and till date unrelenting.

Why have you been a regular face in Nollywood?

I have not been a very regular face in Nollywood because when Nollywood got started a couple of us professional Theatre Practitioners wanted it done professionally instead of the rush-rush and all comers affair that it became shortly afterwards. For this reason our interest took a dive.

If you were not an actor what other profession would you have ventured in? Why?

Maybe I would have gone into Engineering or Fine Art, because as a kid growing up in Benin City, I was very creative. Amongst other things I built a car that my fellow kids pushed me around in, and I could also draw very well. There was really nothing I did not engage myself in creatively as a kid.

What is your opinion about live theatre in Nigeria today?

Live Theatre in Nigeria would have been the big deal if we had the needed encouragement in the areas of ideal Theatre venues, government support and corporate sponsorships, and adequate security mechanisms to enable night life flourish. You see, a lot of factors are against Live Theatre in Nigeria. As it is today, only diehard practitioners and producers are managing to keep it alive. Theatre the world over thrives on subsidy but sadly that is not the case with us in Nigeria. We are just keeping it alive.

How do you unwind?

I am not the loud type of person. I love serenity to bits. Therefore for me to unwind I love to be in a serene environment where I could really relax, meditate, read if need be, and just get my nerves calmed. The hustle and bustle of Lagos is hellish enough for me to do otherwise when it’s needful for me to unwind.

Have you been embarrassed? What happened?

Yes, I have been embarrassed. It happened when I was residing in Owerri, Imo State many years ago. An Igbo husband and his American wife who visited Owerri from America had watched a TV drama in which I played the lead character of a hippie who had traveled round the world. Of the truth, my interpretation of that role was really deep. This husband and his wife were so amazed by the believability of my execution of that role that they actually thought I couldn’t be a Nigerian but an American, for according to them, they doubted if Nigerians could act with such finesse. Not until the husband sorted me out in town and invited me home to meet with his family did they know the real me: a full blooded Nigerian from the Great Benin Kingdom, and an Actor of great repute. Now herein lies my embarrassment: When it was time for me to take my leave after the visit, the family saw me to the gate. The wife asked “where did you park your car?” to which I answered: “I have no car madam”. She continued: “Why? Don’t you think it is necessary to enable you move around while doing your job?” to which again I answered: I am not rich enough to own a car”. This broke her heart and she wept, saying in her now shaky voice: “You are such a wonderful actor. If you were an American in America and with this huge talent and knowledge of yours you would be a multi-millionaire”. Looking at her you could see disappointment written all over her. I was indeed exceedingly embarrassed.

