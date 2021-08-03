Day Imperial Lights College rewarded outstanding students, teachers

Anayo Ezugwu The management of Imperial Lights College, Egbeda in Lagos, last week, rolled out the drums to celebrate the academic excellence of the outgoing students of the just-concluded 2020/2021 school year.

The event attracted the management staff, teachers, students, parents and other well-wishers, who had gathered at the school premises to honour and reward the best graduating students, outstanding teacher of the year, dedicated teacher of the year, most dedicated non-teaching staff, among others.

No fewer than 35 students, comprising 28 Junior Secondary School (JSS 3) students and seven Senior Secondary School (SS 3) graduated during the award and graduation ceremony, which took place on Tuesday, July 27 on the school premises.

Apart from presentation of awards to students and teachers, the ceremony was climaxed with various interesting activities and performances by the College Orchestra Group and the College Dance Troupe to thrill the audience.

The dance troupe performed different cultural dances ranging from Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia to the entertainment of the guests, while the orchestra group also entertained the audience with soul-lifting Christian praises and worship songs.

The Managing Director of the college, Olayemi Ashaolu, however, said that the school was committed to maintaining academic excellence and high tone of discipline, even as she charged the graduating students to keep the flag of the school flaying, as well as to ensure that they put into use the values and morals inculcated in them by the school.

Ashaolu, who also urged them to always focus on what they have learned and acquired while in the school, encouraged the graduating students to use the knowledge and experience to their advantage, saying this would go a long way in helping them in achieving their dreams and to be good custodians of time.

The Managing Director stressed: “Imperial Lights College was established with a vision to be a leading college with a reputation of producing future global leaders, as well as imparting total/quality education and moral values that will make a difference in their generation.

Our academic policy remains discipline and hard work. Please be assured that we are determined more than ever to continue to offer excellent and quality education and service that our brand is known for.”

Ashaolu, therefore, thanked parents and guardians for their continued patronage and support to the school, saying that their overwhelming support, unwavering encouragement, prayers and above all, the confidence reposed in Imperial Lights College brand have helped them tremendously to stay afloat.

“We thank the parents and guardians of our beloved graduates and students for believing in us as a school and in entrusting their children into our care all these years. We are always happy whenever we see you in our midst. It gives us the impetus to move on relentlessly.

Other management team members, educators and non-academic members of staff, it has been a long way to the end of another session of quality output. We acknowledge your input towards the growth and development of the school.”

On his part, the Principal of the school, Gabriel Adedapo, however, assured the parents that the school would continue to deliver qualitative learning that will not only be scholastic, innovative, globally broad,

Godcentred, technologically connected and culturally located, but also authentic and exciting.

Besides, he hinted that the school was determined to grow not only resilient young men and women who experience academic success, but also those who will be compassionate, considerate and Christ-minded.

Adedapo said the 2020/2021 school year had proven to be very successful for the college, adding: “We have celebrated the success, character, commitment and achievements of our students in academia, sport, arts, empowerment, character building, life skills, house championship and in cultural endeavours.

We are today celebrating superb students’ results for the 2020/2021 academic year, which placed our students as academic leaders.”

“This is true for the achievements of our boys and girls in their promotion examinations. Results of our 2021 checkpoint and Lagos State BECE are yet to be released, but the 2020 SSCE was a huge success as the school recorded 100 per cent and all the students presented are now in universities studying their chosen courses,” he said.

The principal further noted the college had been well-informed about the high demands of its Cambridge Examinations and British curriculum, saying that “we have been presenting students for Cambridge checkpoint at Year Nine with our harmonised curriculum of our Year Seven-Nine.

The school is anxiously waiting for the 2021 Cambridge Checkpoint results. The IGCSE curriculum has started with our Year 10 going to Year 11. And, by October 2023, the school is set to present its first team.”

Adedapo, who also congratulated the graduating students and described them as the most important stakeholders, therefore, advised them to step out into the world with pride and always rise to the challenges life offers them.

He added: “Face your future with inspiration and illuminated minds powering a desire to make a go of any opportunity that comes your way in the universities of your choice and in the real world of human endeavours.

“Last mentoring assembly I had with you, I reminded you of the importance of being safe and being kind as you take your leave from the college.

I am going to take that further and remind you to shine the lights of academic and moral excellence to others you will be meeting,” he said

