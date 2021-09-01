Day Nigerians gathered, demanded change from state actors

Transforming Nigeria into a nation that works for all was the centre of discussion at the 13th Wole Soyinka Centre Media Lecture Series. The lecture, which was organised by the Wole Soyinka Centre of Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) in conjunction with the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy, was recently held at Ikeja, Lagos State.

The lecture was held to mark the birthday of the first Nigeria Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, who was born on July 13, 1934. The importance of remaking Nigeria in order to secure and make it viable was the focus of all discussants. A human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana (SAN), who was also the Chairperson of the event, said some of the issues affecting Nigeria as a country were arbitrary arrest of innocent Nigerians by security forces, criminalisation of protests, fund allocation to monitoring telephone conversation of citizens, denial of human rights and other moves to stifle the press. Falana used the opportunity to urge Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the political transformation of Nigeria from a land of poverty to one of prosperity.

An Assistant Professor of English and Literature at the American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State, Ahmadu Shehu, while speaking on: “Towards a Community Based Model for Basic Education,” said that the transformation of the country should begin with changes in educational system and attitude toward it. Shehu canvassed for every Nigerian child to have the elementary basic education as mandatory.

He said: “The goal of basic education is to prepare the citizen with the right apparatus to live within his or immediate environment, and to achieve his or her most basic needs of life operations. The most important tool to remake Nigeria economically, politically, whatever way we see it, is solely dependent on the basic education for all Nigerians.” Shehu added that if Nigeria should be improved, it means the citizens have to look back on their foundations and aim to make it solid for the building of the nation.

“If we look at the quality of education in Nigeria, it’s so sad that common Nigerians do not have access to basic quality education. Most of our children are on the floor, under the shade of trees called school, to learn, and the worst is that every one of fiveout- of-school children in the world lives in Nigeria. Among those out of school children, we would have been our engineer, doctor, driver, politicians, president and governor,” said Shehu. Another human rights lawyer, Inebehe Effiong, argued that state actors should be made to respect the rule of law, if the country hopes to move forward.

He added: “There are various components to the rule of law. The rule of law must be anchored on respect for human rights and equality before the law and supremacy of the law. These three fundamental ingredients of the rule of law have been totally neglected under the current regime.”

He argued that under this administration, there had been assault on the rule of law, disobedience of court orders and reckless violations of the rights of Nigerians on a daily basis. Mentioning other infractions, he said the audacious intrusion into civic space, the continuous attack on free press. “It is more shameful that this is coming from a government that pretends to be progressive, under a party that promised Nigerians’ ‘change.’ Besides, time has still proven that we must as a people take actions to savage our country.”

While stressing that the people have the right to peaceful protests, Effiong said the country was no longer practicing democracy as long as the police would keep debarring people from protesting, which was part of their civil rights. He added: “People have been in situations whereby they are arrested, thrown into detention for exercising their rights to self-determination.

We have a situation where obnoxious legislative proposals are being introduced in our National Assembly to stifle the press, whereas the key issues disturbing our nation, from the killings, the genocide going on, are not being addressed. The economy is collapsing and the rule of law is under assault. People now taunt us to ‘go to court,’ because they have a state security service that pretends to be a law enforcement agency, which has become an agent of executive impunity, disregarding the list of criminal suspects.”

He added that: “Detaining people without giving them access to legal representation is wrong. The battle to salvage our country, rescue the soul of our nation, lies squarely with the people because the National Assembly has become a national embarrassment.

We should continue to challenge executive impunity.” The Executive Director of WSCIJ, Mrs. Moturayo Alaka, while speaking on: “The Media the New Nigeria Needs,” said that she believes that efforts should be geared towards ensuring that Nigerians have the true citizens, people who understand why they are in the politics and the role that they play and their power.

Citing Section 22 of the Nigerian constitution, Alaka said: “The press, television, radio and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to hold the fundamental objectives contained in this chapter and uphold the responsibilities of the government to the people.

The government is responsible to the people and the press is there to ensure that the government is accountable. When you talk about that, and you put it against the fact, that in 2011, May 28, the Freedom of Information Act was passed in Nigeria and years after, we’re talking about the amendment to the National Broadcasting Act, years after that, we’re talking about the Cybercrimes Act, years after that, we’re talking about an amendment to the National Press Council Act.

It looks like we’re going backwards rather than moving forward after the Freedom of Information Act gave us such power.” Alaka explained that Nigerians were dealing with a government that is openly attacking freedom of speech, thus everyone needed to see it as what it is.

She further stressed that the Nigerian press was dealing with a government that has decided not to be accountable to the people. She stressed that it was the duty of the media to hold the government accountable and it was a duty it should do. She said that the COVID-19 invariably showed the media in Nigeria that they were not sustainable as they were presently designed because there were many layoffs and media houses were shaken. She added: “Some media houses are still publishing 32 rather than 48 pages. The media needs to sit down together to organise meetings for themselves instead of hijacking other people’s meetings to talk about their problems.

The media needs to fix a meeting that is solely to discuss their problems and find solutions to them.” Alaka said that more television and radio stations needed to be established in order to take the issues to the entire public. She added: “We need to self-reflect as media, look at our own trajectory and learn from what we do need to change, not leaving the fact that unity is very essential for journalists as a whole.”

A professor of African History, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA, Moses Ochonu, speaking on Constitutional Restructuring, said it would produce grassroots vigilance regarding the financial and political affairs of some national units. Moses said for the oil producing zones, the effect of restructuring would be dramatic in terms of both revenue and transformation of the political dynamics. Also, he mentioned that the political interests in that region would escalate tremendously, and then with restructuring, the citizens of those oil producing states, would realise that their politicians could no longer rely on Abuja to protect them against popular agitation for accountability and responsible governance.

A Niger Delta activist, who is also the Acting President of the Niger Delta Congress (NDC), Nubari Saatah, said oil has been the most important stuff to Nigeria, but adequate attention hasn’t been paid to the Niger Delta environment, which has over 13 barons of oil spilled. Saatah said that farming and fishing hasn’t been possible due to the contamination of the river by the oil, and this oil contains benzene which is 900 times above the World Health Organisation (WHO), level and benzene is a carcinogen which basically meant people living at those regions were drinking cancer. The acting president further said: “There have been reports that it will take over 30 years before the Ogoni area of the Niger delta returns to its normal state, and this can quite illustrate how bad the situation is.

The economic system built in Nigeria is one in which no state except Lagos can boast of being able to economically sustain its people without crude rent. Private enterprises have been stifled, the economy has been devastated, and innovation has been incentivised due to the focusing on a system that is focused on extracting natural resources.” The Founder and Director of Research and Policy, Space for Change (S4C), a non-profit organisation, Mrs. Victoria Ibezim, talked about Nigeria’s unity and the cracks within. She noted that the excessive focus on oil and natural resources had been a major problem because, “we have a structure that guarantees free flow of cash from the centre to this state, and this has encouraged the people in power to go to the centre with their begging plates, and collect regardless of what they have contributed. This creates a tension among states.”

Ibezim said that the solution to this is that mechanisms, legislations that have made the federal government the controller of all resources need to be dismantled. The President of Women in Africa Initiative, Hasfat Abiola-Castello, said that for Nigeria to move forward, Nigerians needed to identify the source of the problem, understand how the system is currently working and create an alternative. Castello further urged Nigerians to take responsibility for situations and not blame the governance all the time so there could be a Nigeria that works for all.

Like this: Like Loading...