Day OAU stood still for 3rd National Theatre Play Reading

For about three hours, the Oduduwa Hall of the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverbrated with theatrical performances and intellectual discourse as the 3rd edition of the National Theatre Public Play Reading Series took place there penultimate Saturday.

Oranised by the National Theatre of Nigeria in collaboration with the Obafemi Awolowo University, the Play Reading which featured ‘Where Three Roads Meet’, a play written by a 200 Level student in the Dramatic Arts Department of the university, Testimony Jesutofunmi, brought together scholars, culture administrators, lecturers and students within and outside the University communities, including the Vice Chancellor of OAU, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, the General Manager/CEO, National Theatre of Nigeria, Prof. Sunnie Ododo; The chairman, Committee of Deans, Prof. Sowande; Dean, Faculty of Arts, Prof. Oyeniyi Okunoye, who was represented by the Vice Dean, Dr. Amusa; Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, Prof. Farinde; former Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria, Dr. Akin Adejuwon; Head, Department of Dramatic Arts, OAU, Dr. Bayo Afolabi.

Preceding the play reading were performances by Esin Oye Performing Troupe and pupils of Fikayo Group of School, Olokun Quarters, Igboya, Ile-Ife, repsectively.

The play, ‘Where Three Roads Meet’, is, according to the writer, Jesutofunmi, was inspired by the need to preach against cessation, and to show that unity and patriotism is key solving Nigeria’s dilemma, and that deviding the country is not the best option to solving the problem of Nigeria.

The play reading was divided into two parts, the first part was done by Prof. Ogunbodede, Prof. Ododo and other dignitaries, which drew ovation from the audeince, while students of Dramatic Arts, OAU, participated in the second part of the reading.

Earlier in his address, Prof. Sunnie Ododo noted that the National Theatre Quarterly Play Reading is “aimed at giving budding writers and plawrights opportunities for national and possible international exposure through the National Theatre publication series, after the plays that have been publicly read are eventually performed on stage and thereafter published. It is Aalso designed to give the iconic edifice more mobility and visibility by bringing it closer to the people for who it was originally built.

“In this regard, we took the second edition of this Play Reading to Nasarawa State University where it was part of the Convocation ceremony of the school in March this year following the inaugural edition in the Queen Amina Garden of the National Theatre, Lagos. In this third edition which has brought us here, we are reading the play Where Three Roads Meet; indeed, three roads – Lagos, Nasarawa, and Osun – are meeting today.”

He added that just as the 2nd National Theatre Play Reading was part of the Convocation ceremony of Nasarawa State University, “today’s play reading is part of the activities marking the change of baton in the leadership of this most famed citadel of learning. I am very happy that our play selection committee found the works of a 200 Level student who was matriculated by you, Mr. Vice Chancellor, worthy of a public reading by the oyster of culture in Nigeria, the National Theatre. The creator of the play, Where Three Roads Meet Testimony Jesutofunmi) is indeed a creator insofar as he has brought to life a new synthesis of experience through his thoughts and feelings. We have found his work to be more than just the superficial titillation that is ephemeral because his play enriches already in the form it is, but we are here to make it better. Now we must enliven the words he has written which are to be acted, seen, and heard for a full experience of the play.

“We seek your help to better enhance the verbal, visual, and the aural elements of this play; we call for constructive deconstruction of the text as it is presently presented that it might better quicken the pulse of those who would read and watch the play later. Let us encourage this budding bundle of talent through this experience.”

He expressed appreciation to the leadership of the University under Prof. Ogunbodede “for allowing us to translocate the National Theatre for this play reading which we hope is the beginning of mutual rewarding collaborations between our two institutions; and also, for making us part of your swang song after your meritorious and examplary leadership. You have raised the bar, set the standard higher, and redefined excellence in schorlaship and leadership.

“In the same breath, let me also profoundly thank our readers for agreeing to be part of this experience to breath life into the words, thickening the suspense with their elocutions, and firing our imaginations all from the text created by our playwright.”

The Dean, Faculty of Arts, OAU, Prof. Oyeniyi Okunoye, in his address read by the Vice Dean, Dr. Amusa, noted that Prof. Ododo is not only a renowned professor of Performative Aesthetics and Theatre Techonology but also a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters – the highest professional body of humanistic scholars in Nigeria. “It is therefore, not a surprise that the National Theatre of Nigeria is doing impressively well under the leadership of a consumate administrator and seasoned academic of the stature of Prof. Ododo.

“I fecilitate with the National Theatre of Nigeria for the great initiative of the annual National Theatre Public Play Reading Series and also for doing us well in the area of the prmotion of Nigeria’s popular culture across the globe. The National Theatre of Nigeria is undoubtedly one of the most visible, the most visionary and of the most outstanding agencies in Nigeria’s Ministry of Information and Culture. Please keep the flag flying and and keep the fire burning – there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“I also felicitate with the Department of Dramatic Arts of our Great Faculty for hosting this edition of the National Theatre Public Play Reading Series which I understand is the 3rd Edition. I want to give special accolades to Testimonial Jesutofunmi, a Part 11 Student of our Department of Dramatic Arts, who is the author of the literary masterpiece to be publicly read n this occasion today.

Testimony’s recognition here today is a confirmation of the fact that our university is not only the most beautiful university campus on the African Continent but also a centre of excellence in academic, literary and cultural accomplishments. I therefore rejoice with the staff, students and alumni of the department of Dramatic Arts of Great Ife. You will agree with me that this Department is a place where literary and dramatic icons are trained and made.

“The Faculty is grateful to the outgoing and incoming Vice-Chancellors of the University for their usual supports.”

Also, in his address, Dr. Afolabi described the National Theatre Public Play Reading Series as an ingenious way of developing the theatre profession nationally, adding that play reading is a very important aspect of play production.

Highlights of the event also include the presentation of Leadership Award to Prof. Ogunbodede and presentation of certificates and plaques to the playwright, Jesutofunmi. A

