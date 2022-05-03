Day Onu entered ASURI Hall of Fame

The Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI) recently inducted the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, into its Hall of Fame amidst accolades and fanfare. CHUKWU DAVID reports.

Tt was a colourful occasion and the first of its kind in the country. The Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI) in Nigeria was honouring the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, with a novel award as the first inductee into the ASURI Hall of Fame.

Onu was inducted shortly after he declared open a one day sensitisation of staff of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation on the full implementation of Presidential Executive Order No.5, by the strategy Implementation Task Force. Secretary General of the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions, Dr. Theophilus Ndubuaku, in an interview with our correspondent, explained that Onu, was the first Nigerian to be inducted into the ASURI Hall of Fame because of his outstanding and impactful performance in the areas of Research, Science and Innovation in the country.

While describing Onu as an outstanding minister, Ndubuaku said he was being honoured because of his contribution towards research which would engender rapid development in Nigeria.

According to him, Onu is the most Labour Friendly Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria since independence, noting that the research body resolved to reward his hard and patriotic performance as an encouragement to him and others in public service.

Part of a citation jointly signed by the President of ASURI, Dr. Nnamdi Onunka, and the Secretary General, reads: “It is remarkable and noteworthy that you are the first ever inductee into the Hall of Fame of our great Union.

And we have no iota of doubt about your qualification for induction into the newly created ASURI HALL OF FAME.” Ndubuaku explained that the Hall of Fame was established by ASURI, to keep records and induct people who have been instrumental to strengthening the Union, by making remarkable impacts on the activities and struggles of the Union.

He pointed out that ASURI had been battling with issues of inadequate attention to research in the country, which had been the bane of development since independence. He, however, noted that it was in the last six years when Onu mounted the saddle as Minister of Science and Technology, that the Government started paying attention to those problems as well as taking measures towards addressing them.

He said less than two months after Onu was appointed in 2015, he caused the National Research and Innovation Council to be inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari. According to him, that was a proof that Onu had the issue of the Research Council at heart before becoming the Minister. Inauguration of ASURI

As soon as the Council was inaugurated, Ndubuaku recalled a bill was forwarded to the National Assembly under Onu’s supervision, for enactment into law to give the Council a legal backing to operate. The Secretary General noted that although the bill was passed by the Eight National Assembly, President Buhari did not sign it into law.

He attributed that setback to the apparent inability of the relevant government functionaries to make the right presentation to the President to convince him to sign the bill into law. Ogbonnaya Onu’s Factor

Thereafter, he said, the Minister helped in the re-introduction of the bill to the National Assembly, noting that it had gone through first and second readings as well as public hearing and now awaiting final passage.

He said Onu was determined to get the bill assented to before the expiration of his tenure. He said: “Different organisations have different ways of keeping records of people who have been instrumental to strengthening their organisations over the years. “So, ASURI came up with the idea of ASURI Hall of Fame. We have so many who have done a lot of things to ASURI in line with our mandate as a union.

“So, ASURI Hall Of Fame was established by the Union to keep records and induct people who have made remarkable impact on the activities and struggles of ASURI.” On why Onu was chosen for the award, the Ndubuaku said: “Our complaints are on issues that have been on ground since independence. “But it is just in the past six years that we started seeing government taking notes of our complaints and taking measures to resolve those complaints.

“One of the examples of what the Minister has done is that less than two months after his appointment, the National Research and Innovation Council (NRIC) was inaugurated.

“That means he had it in mind even before he was appointed. But mind you, this NRIC is the body that is supposed to coordinate and fund research. “This same NRIC has been on the drawing board since independence. It was initiated in the 60s when the first National Policy on Science and Technology was drawn. “The driving force for that National Policy is the NRIC. It is a Council that is supposed to be established to drive the National Science and Technology policy.

“So, if this policy was initiated in the 60s and has been reviewed twelve times before Dr Ogbonnaya Onu assumed office, and he got the President to inaugurate that Council in 2016 and immediately after the bill for the establishment of the council was passed, you will appreciate the work done by the minister.”

Honouring Onu While extolling the exceptional academic performance of Onu in his school days, the ASURI scribe pointed out that the minister made first class and distinction throughout his academic career, beginning from primary to university levels.

“He has always been a man of distinction. By his appointment in 2015, President Buhari actually put a round peg in a round hole. Since his appointment, he has put up superlative performance that all stakeholders in Science and Technology can see. “He is the most impactful Minister in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation since independence,” he stated.

Ndubuaku also said it was under the tenure of Ogbonnaya Onu that President Muhammadu Buhari issued the Presidential Executive Order No.5, which outlined the inward looking procedure of planning and execution of projects, promotion of Nigerian content in contracts, Science, Engineering and Technology.

Recognising Hardwork Earlier in his keynote address at the launch of the Complaint/Appeal Procedure on the Presidential Executive Order No. 5, Onu said the essence of the Order was to acquire the Technology the country didn’t have, attain selfsufficiency and remain self-reliant.

According to him, “Order 5 will do for us what similar policies did for Singapore, Japan, China etc. We will unlock big opportunities using Science, Technology and Innovation. “Now that Nigerians are tired of importing everything, we should look inwards.

The Executive Order is revolutionary as it is a contribution of the Ministry towards transforming the nation to the level of greatness ordained by God.”

