Day Oshodi Arts Gallery hosted Lagos govt, LSHA

The recent visit of the Lagos State Commissioner For Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharmacist (Mrs) Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, and delegates from the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Tourism, Arts and Culture, alongside tourism stakeholders provided another opportunity for the management of the Ikorodu-based Oshodi Arts Gallery to showcase the array of art works that in the art house.

It also brought to the fore the commitment of the gallery owner, Dr. Seyi Paul Oshodi, to the promotion of Nigerian arts and culture, and stimulate interest in the creative arts. The gallery is home to over 17,000 artworks across various genres of the visual art – paintings and sculptures. Thus, the visit provided opportunity for the visitors to see for themselves the truth about this house of arts and culture that has become a tourist site in the state. But beyond showcasing art works, the gallery also offers budding artists avenue to explore their talents both in visual and performing art, as was evident in the cultural performances that thrilled the guests during the visit.

Oshodi, who took the delegates through the various departments in the gallery as well as the processes of creating artworks such as sculpture, paintings, as well as the production of other valuable crafts in the gallery. He drew the attention of the commissioner to the apprentices positioned around the gallery, creating new paintings, thus affirming the gallery’s commitment and capacity to drive not only the production but also the training of interested art enthusiasts across the state, creating employment opportunities in return.

In her remark, Akinbile -Yusuf lauded Oshodi, saying that the gallery is a blessing to the tourism industry and a special attraction in the state. ”I’ve finally seen what my ears have been hearing and honestly, this gallery has not been overhyped, it embodies what has been said about it,’’ she said, adding that:

”It is another goldmine sitting within the confines of Lagos State. I am amazed at all the collections kept in the gallery. I never imagined we’ll be having this kind of art collection centre here in Ikorodu. ”Let me also admire Dr Oshodi Paul, for stating that he wields this reputable outfit to train aspiring art lovers, I want to let him know that the Lagos state government is committed to letting the world know that places like this are projected to the forefront of the global creative industries.’’ According to her, as an enabler, the ministry is planning to have a state exhibition for galleries like Oshodi Arts Gallery to showcase itself.

We’ll work collectively and look at areas for the necessary partnership to thrive; this is another way to touch lives and create employment opportunities. While Oshodi in his remarks thanked the commissioner and the team for taking out time to visit the gallery, adding that he looks forward to more contributions and support from the ministry.

”This ministry controls everything on arts and tourism in Lagos State. Having our honourable commissioner here today is a thing of joy and assurance of better progressive measures to come. ”I am confident of the fact that this present administration is very keen on uplifting youths with series of empowerment schemes. So, the ministry can as well cash into our numerous forms of empowering students and youths for us to take a lot of jobless individuals out of obscurity. ”We’re looking forward to more synergy between Oshodi Arts Gallery and the ministry of tourism, arts and culture in producing more creative masterpiece to take our sector to another level.’’

