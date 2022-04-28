Day Senate honoured Adamu, Kyari, Nasiha

CHUKWU DAVID reports that the Senate, a fortnight ago, paid homage to Senators Abdullahi Adamu, Abubakar Kyari and Hassan Nasiha, who recently vacated their respective seats in the Red Chambers for new assignments at the party and state levels

The leadership qualities of Senator Abdullahi Adamu who was recently elected as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Senator Abubakar Kyari who emerged as PDP Deputy National Chairman (North) at the party’s recent national convention and Senator Hassan Nasiha, who exited the Senate to become deputy governor of Zamfara State, were recently extolled by members of the Red Chamber. Members of the upper legislative chamber on April 13, during a valedictory session in honour of the trio, not only commended them for their selfless service while in the Red Chamber but charged them to be good ambassadors of the Senate in their new assignments. The legislative session, which started at 11:45 am and ended at 1:58 pm, commenced with a presentation from the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North), who opened the floor with eulogies for the ex-lawmakers.

Abdullahi commended them for their current positions while other senators took turns to eulogize their exiting colleagues, spoke glowingly on their performance while serving the nation in various capacities, particularly in the apex legislative Assembly.

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), while speaking at the session, urged Adamu to deepen democracy in the discharge of his duties as a means of leaving enduring legacies at the expiration of his tenure as national chairman of the APC. In his remarks, Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) commended Senator Adamu for laying the foundation of Nasarawa State and his visible efforts in developing the education sector in the state when he served as governor. He noted that as the first chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Senator Adamu was able to ensure harmony among members irrespective of diverse ethno-religious cum political persuasions.

According to him, the new national chairman of the APC contributed to the growth of agriculture in Nigeria as chairman of the Farmers’ Association of Nigeria and chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development. Aliero added that Kyari, on his part, recorded a long history of service with impeccable legislative achievements as chairman of the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Federal Capital Territory.

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North), in his contribution, urged Senator Adamu to bring his wealth of experience as former chairman of the NGF to bear in the administration of APC. Senator Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central), described Senator Adamu as eminently qualified to lead the ruling party to victory in 2023, noting that the former Nasarawa State governor is a goal-getter.

He observed that it was the first time that members of the Senate were elevated to serve in higher capacities, urging the three exiting lawmakers to serve as good ambassadors of the Senate and indeed the ruling party. James Manager (Delta South), urged the national chairman of the ruling party to maintain “senatorial integrity” in service to Nigerians, adding that doing so will boost confidence in members of the National Assembly. Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South), on his part, urged Adamu and Kyari to protect the sanctity of the National Assembly, saying that it is the most vulnerable arm of government. Senator Sani Musa (Niger East), said that the emergence of Senator Adamu as APC National Chairman was the best decision made by the ruling party.

“We will stand by him, work with him and do all the foot soldiering to see that he succeeds,” he pledged. Senator Albert Bassey Akpan (Akwa-Ibom North East) said: “Senator Adamu is a man you can trust any day. I am confident that APC which we thought was almost gone has got it right.

I am confident that Baba Adamu will do the right thing. We will miss him.” Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West), who described Senator Adamu as a political textbook of contemporary Nigeria, averred: “He (Adamu) is patriotic and God-fearing. Each time he speaks here, he speaks from the position of the law. I served in his Committee on Agriculture. You’ll know he is a believer in the rule of law. He is a no-nonsense man. “Your (Adamu’s) emergence is a pointer that more people from the other side, from the body language, are willing to come back.

He is a good man with a large heart who is a team player.” In his contribution, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that the emergence of four members (serving and former) of the National Assembly as party executives of the APC was a remarkable development in the political evolution and history of Nigeria.

His words: “That the National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman (North), National Secretary and National Auditor are all people who are either completing their service in the Senate or were here before is a good development. “What this goes to show is that the legislature is coming of age; that the legislature is now contributing to the political development and stability of our country, and we shouldn’t take this for granted. Even though the legislature has been the most disadvantaged arm of government out of the three, I think it is rapidly developing.”

Adamu, in his remarks, assured the senators that the lawmakers in the APC executive will protect the integrity of the National Assembly within the confines of the party and its processes. He also extended a hand of friendship to lawmakers in the minority party to join the APC, so that they could be in better positions to attain greater political heights in their lifetime. “As I go out of this chamber my colleagues, I’ll go with one assignment that I’ve given myself.

I’ll break through this side of the aisle. I have friends here that I hope and pray, that the spirit that we’ve lived with over the years will continue to trail whatever we do. “Some of you are the best materials that this country can have, but you’re in the wrong camp. I was a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 1998. I took the flag of PDP to Nasarawa State. I served as a governor with PDP; I served as Secretary of the Board of Trustees. “They say it as if to remind me. As a person who did provide the service, nobody has asked me why you broke the bondage between you and PDP. It is in my heart of hearts, those of you who are willing to reach out to the higher pedestal of life, our hands are open and we are stretching those hands to you,” he said.

