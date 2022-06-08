Day Yenagoa stood still for Senator Amange

He is a man of many parts and at his age, he has achieved a lot and planted his feet on the sands of time. His name is Nimi Barigha Amange the strong man of Nembe kingdom in Bayelsa State.

A former senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He has impacted the lives of many in his journey of life. He just clocked 70 in good health in May, 2022 and family and friends celebrated the birthday for him to show him that they care. Barigha also used the opportunity to launch his book ‘The Fisherman’s Mace, his autobiography. Going down memory lane, Nimi Barigha Amange was born on May 10, 1952 in a remote, fishing and farming village of Alagoa-Tereke in Nembe Local Government of Bayelsa State.

He is a devoted Christian and a voice in the Niger Delta. In recognition of his association and service to humanity, the people of Ogbia, Nembe and Brass senatorial district elected him to represent them at the 6th National Assembly between 2007 – 2011.

Voice of the Niger Delta

He was popularly called the “Voice of the Niger Delta” at the chambers. On his 60th birthday, he celebrated by donating a 500-seater edifice to St. Luke’s Cathedral Church, Nembe. Also to mark his 65th birthday, a church building, Church of Holy Spirit was erected for the use of the people of Agbakabiriyai.

The septuagenarian has offered educational scholarships and support to over 3, 000 secondary school students and university graduates. He has also empowered women to form cooperatives by distributing starter packs including freezers, hairdressing equipment, sewing machines, power generating sets, fishing gears and many items and cash to accelerate economic growth and empowerment for both youths, women and the less privileged for a virile and secured society.

Even at this his 70th anniversary, Senator Barigha-Amange still has a broad heart as a fountain of knowledge, to utilize his wealth of experience and contact to contribute to the advancement of Bayelsa State, the Niger Delta region, Nigeria and the world at large. It was actually a testimony of his standing amongst the people, that even the former President of Nigeria, Good luck Jonathan, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri and others graced the occasion. The celebration of the septuagenarian started with a church service at the St. Peters Denary, Yenagoa.

The moment was a time to thank God for keeping their father alive according to the children who planned and executed the ceremony. Giving his sermon, Emmanuel Oko- Jaja Bishop of the Niger Delta West Anglican Communion stated that 70 years was not 70 days.

A Bishop’s praise

The Bishop said: “Senator as I see you today, I still believe that you are still the voice of Niger Delta. We need voices like you who will speak up for the Niger Delta. “As you are 70 years old now, your character will change for the better. It is now that you are going to be closer to God more. You are now an agent of peace. You can share your words of knowledge with people. “That is why God has given you the opportunity. Some of your age mates in secondary school didn’t make it. There are even some politicians who are no more.

“It is a privilege to get to 70 years and God is saying, use the remaining years that you are going to live to make peace. “At 70, telling lies is not necessary because you are a custodian of truth by the reason of your age. “We rejoice for the Lord has done. We rejoice because getting to 70 years, God is going to open your eyes to know him more.

“You will conquer the unconquered territories in your own time. As a senator of Nigeria, we pray that you help others doing their best to change this nation to succeed. “As an elder, you need to advise the younger ones. Tell them the story of how you started.”. And from the church service, the train moved to the Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall the venue of the fisherman mace and where guests were treated to a sumptuous meal. Speaking at the venue, former President Jonathan had described Amange as an asset to the Niger Delta region.

