Dayo Adeneye over the moon

Gracefully ageing entertainment impresario cum broadcaster, Otunba Dayo Adeneye who is better known as D1, remains one man whose lifestyle is not only admirable but emulative as the handsome power dresser possesses all it takes to be a role model and mentor.

For over two decades he has been in the spotlight, Adeneye has remained without a blemish as no scandal could be connected to his name. As a family man, he has continually made his family happy.

In his career, he has made best out of it. Even in his quest for elective position and while he was made a commissioner in the cabinet of former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, he lost track of who he is.

Since he finished his commissioners assignment, he has returned to his normal life and seeking growth in his endeavors and attends to life as it comes.

Anyone who has had contact with Adeneye in recent days would certainly have noticed that the stylish man has been over the moon and this good mood is not exclusive to him alone but to every member of his household, and no doubt it is a worthy one.

The reason for the happy mood is that his daughter, Nicole, just graduated from MaryMount University in America

