Arts & Entertainments

Dayo Amusa shows versatility in new video, Somo

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Having dominated the movie industry for over two decades, multi talented entertainer, Dayo Amusa has again proven to be one of the best crossover actresses in Nollywood, having shown her talent in singing with various songs released. The ‘Mosorire’ crooners started her 2023 music bank with the release of a brand new video, ‘Somo’ which is produced by king hit maker, Puffy Tee.

Speaking on the new song, Dayo disclosed that, ‘‘with ‘Somo’ you will see a lot of growth compared to previous works and I urge my fans and followers to stream the new music, enjoy the melodious tunes and help share on their various platforms.’’ With previous songs like Aye Mi, Mosorire, Mama’s Love, Blow My Mind, and Ife Foju among others, the new video promises to be another mind blowing release from the screen goddess.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Adewale Ayuba: I’ve never been to a club house in my life

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Adewale Ayuba also known as Mr. Johnson the king of Bonsue Fuji is an easy going traditional style singer, drummer and actor. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, he spoke on issues affecting music in Nigeria, and the way forward. Ayuba has released well over 26 albums, he writes his lyrics and co-produces some of […]
Arts & Entertainments

How Bukkykoga’s BKGlam became choice of aristocrats, international clients

Posted on Author Reporter

  Life certainly has many rules to success and, one of it certainly is right positioning, else, even a genius in a wrong position will look like a fool. The journey to success begins with  vision and the readiness to pay the price. As Zig Ziglar puts it: “If you want to reach a goal, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Achievas Entertainment signs first female gospel artiste

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Leading entertainment outfit, Achievas Entertainment, has announced the signing of a new gospel singer, Jacinta Onyinyechi Onuoha, better known by the stage name as Onyinye. Speaking on the choice of Onyinye to the outfit, Founder of Achievas Entertainment, Mr. Paul Cole Chiori, disclosed that Onyinye was signed as a result of her singing prowess, her […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica