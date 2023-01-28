Dayo Amusa shows versatility in new video, Somo

Having dominated the movie industry for over two decades, multi talented entertainer, Dayo Amusa has again proven to be one of the best crossover actresses in Nollywood, having shown her talent in singing with various songs released. The ‘Mosorire’ crooners started her 2023 music bank with the release of a brand new video, ‘Somo’ which is produced by king hit maker, Puffy Tee.

Speaking on the new song, Dayo disclosed that, ‘‘with ‘Somo’ you will see a lot of growth compared to previous works and I urge my fans and followers to stream the new music, enjoy the melodious tunes and help share on their various platforms.’’ With previous songs like Aye Mi, Mosorire, Mama’s Love, Blow My Mind, and Ife Foju among others, the new video promises to be another mind blowing release from the screen goddess.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...