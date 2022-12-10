Arts & Entertainments

Daystar 2022 Christmas concert holds tomorrow

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

The annual Christmas concert of Daystar Christian Centre holds tomorrow. The concert, which is one of the symbolic events of the church, is themed; The Comforter. Every year, the concert becomes bigger and better as this year’s edition will be held in all the worship centres at Oregun, Lekki, Ikorodu, Alimosho, and viewed at the Badagry worship centre. The Senior Pastor of the Church, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, noted that; “The concert is going to be ‘joy’ on an explosive level, in all our services, on TV, and online, you should not miss it; join us.”

Exciting Christmas renditions and ministrations will be performed by the award-winning choir and orchestra of the church, widely known as the Healing Streams of God, and the Anointed Fingers. Also ministering is the young and vibrant choir of The StarHub, the youth arm of Daystar Christian Centre.

“For us at Daystar, Christmas often comes early and we love to celebrate it in grand style. This year, we go bigger as we celebrate at all our worship centres across Lagos,” said Pastor Boye Oloyede, an Associate Pastor of the church. “Our music team are in high spirits and optimally prepared to minister excellently at this year’s Christmas concert. We have had the most amazing time in our rehearsals, and we can’t wait to minister to our congregation on D-day”, disclosed Dr. Sheyi Khenny, the Music Director of Daystar Christian Centre.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Olakira celebrates love in new single ‘Fall’

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Hard on the heels of his recent global collaboration with Italian luxury auto manufacturer, Maserati, Olakira has released his latest single, Fall. Produced by the seasoned multi-instrumentalist himself, Olakira dares to reveal a creatively vulnerable side to him in Fall, which takes the form of a slow, highlife sound with drizzles of Afrobeats. In a […]
Arts & Entertainments

Making beats is lucrative – Ezra Enesi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kano State-born Producer and Song composer, Ezra Enesi Onozutu has stated that, the business of beats is a lucrative one for entertainers He made the comment in an Instagram post @northboiOracle, where he charged other entertainers to consider beats making if they want to make it big. “Beats in music is very lucrative. Those […]
Arts & Entertainments

Cheating allegation: 2Face finally breaks silence

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says: ‘Everything will be fine’ Legendary Nigerian musician, Innocent 2Baba Idibia has reacted to allegations of infidelity leveled against him by his wife, Annie. Recall that the popular actress had taken to her Instagram account on Thursday night to drag her husband, “Tuface” for defying their marital vows and spending a night with his ex-lover, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica