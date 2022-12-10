Daystar 2022 Christmas concert holds tomorrow

The annual Christmas concert of Daystar Christian Centre holds tomorrow. The concert, which is one of the symbolic events of the church, is themed; The Comforter. Every year, the concert becomes bigger and better as this year’s edition will be held in all the worship centres at Oregun, Lekki, Ikorodu, Alimosho, and viewed at the Badagry worship centre. The Senior Pastor of the Church, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, noted that; “The concert is going to be ‘joy’ on an explosive level, in all our services, on TV, and online, you should not miss it; join us.”

Exciting Christmas renditions and ministrations will be performed by the award-winning choir and orchestra of the church, widely known as the Healing Streams of God, and the Anointed Fingers. Also ministering is the young and vibrant choir of The StarHub, the youth arm of Daystar Christian Centre.

“For us at Daystar, Christmas often comes early and we love to celebrate it in grand style. This year, we go bigger as we celebrate at all our worship centres across Lagos,” said Pastor Boye Oloyede, an Associate Pastor of the church. “Our music team are in high spirits and optimally prepared to minister excellently at this year’s Christmas concert. We have had the most amazing time in our rehearsals, and we can’t wait to minister to our congregation on D-day”, disclosed Dr. Sheyi Khenny, the Music Director of Daystar Christian Centre.

