Dazzle in showstopper lace up heel

With lace up heel you can place a show on a standstill mode while calling all the attention to your feet this Christmas season. The lace up heel trend has been around for a while now, and it is obviously not going away any time soon. If you haven’t snapped up a pair of lace up shoes already you are advised to do that right away because that may be all you need to glam up your looks for this weekend’s party. Lace up heel sandals comes in many styles that a fashion forward lady would ever need in her life and for every occasion you can think of. Don’t think of lace up shoes as a onetime wear, change the style you tie your laces and you would practically get yourself whole new shoe. Lace up shoes with killer heels are mega impressive and are such an investment shoe that will enable you to team it with anything in your wardrobe over the party season. They are also perfect for getting heads turning when you are having drinks with friends. There is no better combo than a tie up lace and a full on statement heel. What else do you ever look for in a shoe? These are so ideal for evening drinks, styled with a simple dress to keep all eyes on the shoes. Everyone will be able to spy the gorgeous details in the best view they deserve.

TIPS

zzMost styles are made with enough length to

wrap around the slimmest part of your ankle

a few times.

zzDo tie a square knot before tying a bow to make

sure the knot will stay in place all day.

zzOpt for boyfriend or wide-leg cropped styles

that expose the ankle, so the wrap detail won’t

be hidden.

zzWear denim lace up heel with your best ankle

grazers and a bomber jacket and you’re good to

go.

zzTie the strings or ribbons while you are sitting

down, with your foot flexed, to create maximum

tension on the ties so they won’t feel too tight as

you are walking.

zzWear any length skirt or dress with lace up shoes.

Flat styles give shorter, above-the-knee hemlines

a playful appeal, while lady-like, midi-hems gets a

feminine lift from heels.

zzDon’t try to extend the ties up your calf unless

they’re supposed to reach all the way to the knee.

Straps that only reach to mid-calf are meant to be

tied around the ankle, so they won’t stay up well.

zzDon’t pair dark-coloured, chunky styles with lightweight

fabrics and light colours. This makes an

outfit look bottom-heavy and can make feet appear

clunky.

