D’banj: Getting married my best decision ever

Popular Nigerian singer-songwriter, Oladapo Oyebanjo, better known as ‘D’banj’, has come a long way since he released his debut album ‘No Long Thing’ in 2005. The multiple-award winning artiste and CEO of DB Records who has been dubbed one of Nigeria’s richest solo musicians, is still waxing stronger. Announced as this year’s season judge of the Nigerian Idol Season 7, Koko Master as he sometimes called spoke with MUTIAT LAWORE on his new role, business, marriage among other issues. Excerpts…

When did you receive the proposal to be among the judges for Idol Season 7?

That was during the last quarter of last year and I was not in the country. When I heard it, I was like wow! Every time you always want to check if there’s something that you can commit to; I literally had to check my schedule and see if it was the right time for me. I had mixed feelings because I had other plans but here I am today as one of the season’s judge.

Was the mixed feelings because you didn’t think it was the right thing to do?

It was basically because I had to stay in one place. I’m always on the move, usually as an artiste; one minute you have one show here, one project and you are always flying. You know these types of shows are very tasking. You have to give your time because it’s different from the ones that we usually do where they book you for a show and get you a flight ticket and in two hours you are done. Now you have to be committed to it and that was what I was considering but it worked perfectly for me and now I’m here.

Is this the first time you are taking up a judge’s role?

Yes; I’ve played different parts over the years but this is the first time that I am a judge on a reality show. It’s interesting.

I’m sure you must have had other offers in the past; why Nigerian Idol?

First, because I’m a Nigerian; secondly I think there is no better time due to the growth of the Nigerian music industry and it is important for us to embrace what God has given us. This is a journey that we have been on for over a decade and to have the type of acceptance that the global world is giving today, it’s so important to grow the ones on ground; that is why there is no platform perfect for me like the Nigerian Idol.

Knowing your kind of personality and how difficult it is to say no; how do you intend to handle contestants during the audition?

That’s easy. I know I said it’s hard for me to say no but that’s why if you know yourself, you have to stand your ground. I believe that everyone deserves a chance in life. If you don’t encourage people, they won’t make it to the next level. So even though only one person would emerge winner, I believe that there are creative ways to turn people down, such that even when they are going home they are still happy. They are thinking that even though I did not win, I am still encouraged and so that is what I will be bringing to the table. I can’t pass everybody but those that have to go back home, I think there are creative ways you can still pass your message that still leaves that visible hope.

Do you see yourself taking any of the contestants under your wing considering that Obi Asika will be working with the winner?

I doubt if Obi only can do the job because we already had that conversation and seeing the crop of talents that came out for auditions, these are by far the best talents I have seen. Listening to their voices, even their swag, most of them came fully prepared for the competition and I will be 100 percent glad to have some of them under my wing for mentoring.

As an artiste who has been around for over a decade; what qualities do you think the contestants need to possess to emerge top on Nigerian Idol?

Generally your voice should come first while other things like swag comes in later; but let me state here that on a platform like Nigerian Idol, your qualities go beyond your voice because it is very important that your confidence level must be top-notch. For on this show, I am looking for the next entertainer who is best in everything.

Away from Idol; it’s been a while we heard from Koko Master…

Business; I have taking most of my time because music gets you in the room but what you do in that room is up to you as an individual. You would have noticed that I have been more focused especially when I became a family man. It’s been six years of being married and ever since I have looked for different platforms where I know it’s still my flair. For instance, if you Google Jay-Z, Kanye West or the richest musicians in the world, you will find out that 10% of their wealth is probably from music while other percentage is from several business investments which I have also emulated.

Does that imply that doing business has stopped you off doing music anymore?

Not at all; music will forever be in me; but investing in business is something I won’t stop doing. It’s about me having the right infrastructure and merchandise that will sustain me over the years, from then I can do more music. Sometimes I go on a show and they give me one hour to perform, I can’t sing all my songs in three hours. It’s what you can do to still give people that image to look up to. We didn’t have anybody to look up to while we were growing up but the industry has us to look up to, there are people to look up to. If you have a brand, it’s time you stopped doing jobs that pay peanuts and started doing what will make you the next sponsor of Nigerian Idol or big brother.

Does that mean music is not profitable?

I’m not saying that; I’m just saying it goes beyond music to be able to live that luxury life style.

As a business man with many businesses; how profitable are they?

I can confidently say all businesses that I have ventured into are profitable because if you go to popular malls and stores, you will find my Koko Garri there. The most important is that we need more management in our industry because everyone that comes into the industry now just wants to be popular overnight. It is important to have people in the back who will say okay, ‘you have a song that is trending but you can also have merchandise.’

How affordable is your DB perfume?

The perfume is selling for a token of 250 dollars. It’s global now; very soon it will be everywhere in Nigeria but at the moment you can get it online. My partners are from the UAE and I will also be partnering with Dubai Tourism to able to take people to go and see the factory and try the other scents that we have, just to have that impact.

Don’t you think 200 dollars is on the high side?

I know you think that 250 dollars is high but we pay more for those foreign brands. The earlier we encourage our people to start investing, the better; from food to clothes, hair and even cars and even drinks. I’m looking forward to a time when I will have an endorsement with an alcoholic drink that is Nigerian.

Six years of marriage; don’t you miss those old days when you could gallivant around?

Sure I do miss those days but for how long will you do that; I am happy I took the best decision to not just get married but stay married. I am also glad that there is a huge difference between Daniel Dapo Oyebanjo and Dbanj the Koko Master. I get on stage anywhere, and it’s still the Koko Master. The amount of Kokolet that flows on the stage has not reduced. You know that you still have it but now you are committed to someone. When you’ve done it too much, you get tired.

What has sustained your marriage because a lot of people don’t believe you could still be married till now?

It is very important for me when I say that I’m happy that I got married when I got married and for the reason I got married. I thought I had reached the best part of my life and I wanted to start building an empire and for me to do this, I had to be stable, have a best friend as a partner and then you have to be true to yourself. I pray to God a lot and the Bible says he who finds a wife, finds a good thing; so I go t myself a best friend, my best partner who understands me and knows everything about me and because of that, we can grow together. The most important thing is that God has sustained my marriage.

As a parent, would you allow your kids go into music?

Of course, if my son wants to be a musician, he’s permitted. My daughter on the other hand might already be a musician. I just celebrated her birthday and she was dancing throughout and I think there is something there.

Aren’t you challenged by the new crop of artistes that we have at the moment?

Generally I love everybody. I think the industry is growing to the level that we have been praying for. I can’t even keep up and they are all extremely good. I won’t say challenge is the right word, because if you say challenge, it might mean that I have something to prove and I don’t have anything to prove to anybody. It’s my life; it’s what I do for a living. If I was in a competition, then it is a different thing but I’m not in a competition with anybody. None of them will stand and say that I’m not a source of inspiration to them.

Should we be anticipating a Mo-Hit comeback anytime soon?

Don Jazzy will be best to answer that; although we were supposed to have a re-union concert last year, it was cancelled and moved to this year. So let’s keep our fingers crossed, and for the record, the entire MO-Hit crew including Jazzy are in good accord.

