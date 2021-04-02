D’banj gifts five young Nigerians N1m each as development fund

D’banj has rewarded five young Nigerians with a total of N5 million to develop themselves. The reward came through the CREAM Platform, a Heritage Bank-backed creative reward platform he founded. The event hosted by Damilola Adeyemi, a CREAM Platform beneficiary, on Friday, started with a video session.

It witnessed the presence of the Kokomaster, as the singer is fondly called, and also Tonto Dikeh, Nollywood actress. In a statement by Damian Okoroafor, CEO of the CREAM Platform, it was stated that five other fans of the singer got N200,000 each after an electronic picking of numbers — bringing the handout to a cumulative sum of N6m. Okoroafor said D’banj promised to support the businesses and passion of the fans who got both monetary prizes. According to the CEO, fans could partake in the goodies by just dialing 745463# from any network or visit www.creamplatform.com to get a chance of winning in the next edition scheduled to hold on April 30.

“CREAM Platform, Nigeria’s premiere creative reward platform, officially kicked off its partnership with Heritage Bank’s YNSPYRE Initiative with the commencement of the CREAM Monthly draws on March 26, 2021,” he said. “It rewarded subscribers who dialed the 745463# code with lots of cash and other prizes.

Testimonials from previous CREAM beneficiaries were on display for all to see before the major events of the night happened. “The day rounded off with three selected winners from CREAM Platform with HANZY, a music artiste winning the Cream Top 10 category, while BERRI TIGA got the winning nod based on Merit. “CLARA ADEN, a visual artist was picked based on Innovation.” Others who were also at the event included George Oko- Oboh, regional executive, Abuja and North, Heritage Bank Plc; Isaiah Ediae, an executive at Heritage Bank; and Seyi Akinrinmade, the general manager of CREAM Platform.

