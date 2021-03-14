D’BANJ joins hands with ‘CREAM PLATFORM’ to reward great talents

CREAM Platform, one of Africa’s most trusted talent discovery platform, has partnered with Heritage Bank to relaunch an all new talent empowerment platform that caters for Nigeria’s creative industry in a bid to further confirm its message of visible hope for all.

Led by one of Africa’s finest – D’banj (real name Oladapo Oyebanjo) and Don Messini (real name Chief Damian Ifeanyi Okoroafor), CREAM Platform has built a strong reputation for producing some of the brightest talents in the country over the last couple of years such as Mr. Real, Slimcase, etc.

The platform which set to reward participants by dialing their popular code, says there are Millions of Naira and other prizes to be won from March 26, 2021 all through to August 27, 2021.

There are also plans for the 5th Anniversary Grand Finale Draw. With the partnership with Heritage Bank, prospective applicants can now heave a sigh of relief as CREAM Platform takes another dimension into the creative industry and with the March 26th CREAM Draw date set to create a moment in history, it’s safe to say that creatives are in for a good time

