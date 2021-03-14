Body & Soul

D’BANJ joins hands with ‘CREAM PLATFORM’ to reward great talents

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

CREAM Platform, one of Africa’s most trusted talent discovery platform, has partnered with Heritage Bank to relaunch an all new talent empowerment platform that caters for Nigeria’s creative industry in a bid to further confirm its message of visible hope for all.

 

Led by one of Africa’s finest – D’banj (real name Oladapo Oyebanjo) and Don Messini (real name Chief Damian Ifeanyi Okoroafor), CREAM Platform has built a strong reputation for producing some of the brightest talents in the country over the last couple of years such as Mr. Real, Slimcase, etc.

 

The platform which set to reward participants by dialing their popular code, says there are Millions of Naira and other prizes to be won from March 26, 2021 all through to August 27, 2021.

 

There are also plans for the 5th Anniversary Grand Finale Draw. With the partnership with Heritage Bank, prospective applicants can now heave a sigh of relief as CREAM Platform takes another dimension into the creative industry and with the March 26th CREAM Draw date set to create a moment in history, it’s safe to say that creatives are in for a good time

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

OANDO boss, Wale Tinubu celebrates as he turns 53

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Jubril Adewale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive Officer, Oando Plc belongs to that rare breed of men who possess the ability to consistently do more than they say.     If he promises you a hill, better be sure you’re getting a mountain. For years, he’s sailed untroubled in the entrepreneurial ocean, navigating numerous business boats […]
Body & Soul

Inspiring world of Ozinna Anumudu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ebony black beauty, Ozinna Anumudu, is often described as a lucky girl, haven been born into the home of popular Anumudu family where roller coaster life can be said to be guaranteed.   Of course, Ozi, as Ozinna is fondly called, took advantage of coming from a family that is well to do to have […]
Body & Soul

Malarial tones 4: Bolu to the rescue!

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Looking back, things seemed to be falling in place for Hetty. This year’s lovers’ day was the best so far for her.   Bolu was godsend. When she made the ‘cheat’ arrangement of gifting herself a non existent man to pamper her with gifts on Valentine’s day, she was just trying to create a flitting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica