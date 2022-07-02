Arts & Entertainments

D’banj makes acting debut in Symphony

Nigerian singer and producer, Dapo Oyebanjo, otherwise known as D’banj, has finally joined the league of musicians pitching tent in the movie industry as he makes his debut acting in soon to be released movie, Symphony. Produced by Helen Ayagere and directed by Oraka Nvy Nnanyelu, Symphony movie reflects the travails of a typical talented African youth struggling to overcome all odds in order to breakthrough. With a stellar cast that include D’banj, Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, Kenyan superstar, Tanasha Donna, Lanre Hassan (Iya Awero), Kalu Ikeagwu, Efa Iwara, Mr. Latin, and Scarlet Gomez among others; the new movie is expected for cinema release on September 9.

According to the executive producer, Ayagere, Symphony is a youth and music basic movie while the premiere will equally witness the release of a music album comprising original soundtrack and performances from the project, written, recorded and performed by top stars, some of who featured in the movie. For Nnanyelu, the director of the movie, ‘‘Symphony is a beautifully crafted and priceless work of art that mirrors the everyday life of the African youth’s journey to relevance”

 

