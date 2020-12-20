Body & Soul

D’banj to release documentry on life story

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

After what seems like a long silence in his music career, Oladapo Oyebanjo popularly known as D’banj is planning to unveil a documentary on his life story.

 

The once energetic stage performer in a recent interview explained that there are a lot about his life that is worth sharing with the world and that all those memories and experience would be seen in the documentary which he plans to unveil in January, 2021. D’banj is one of the most successful musicians that came out of Nigeria.

 

Though his music career and personal life have witnessed turbulent times, he has overcome some of his challenges and have tried to remain relevant the best way he can.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Spectra MD, Duro Kuteyi provides post COVID-19 solution

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Managing Director and CEO, Spectra Industries limited, Duro Kuteyi is one man who has sure been around for a long time in the business world. While the world is going through the outbreak of dreaded coronavirus, Kuteyi, out of foresight has reached out with solution to take care of post COVID-19 era.     Speaking […]
Body & Soul

Maheeda is born again the third time

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F ans of former adult movie star, Caroline Sam, popularly known as Maheeda, are beginning to wonder if there is more to her ‘born again’ status that meets the eye.     After the singer announced that she is now a born-again few days ago, many of her followers pointed out that this is not […]
Body & Soul

Why I may end up as baby daddy –Denrele Edun

Posted on Author with IFEOMA ONONYE,

It may not come as a shock to know that Television host and entertainer, Denrele Edun’s adrenaline rush and energetic nature started way back in 1994 when his parents put him in the church choir. Back then, 13-year-old Edun knew how to start a tsunami with his dance steps when it was time for thanksgiving. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: