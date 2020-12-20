D’banj to release documentry on life story

After what seems like a long silence in his music career, Oladapo Oyebanjo popularly known as D’banj is planning to unveil a documentary on his life story.

The once energetic stage performer in a recent interview explained that there are a lot about his life that is worth sharing with the world and that all those memories and experience would be seen in the documentary which he plans to unveil in January, 2021. D’banj is one of the most successful musicians that came out of Nigeria.

Though his music career and personal life have witnessed turbulent times, he has overcome some of his challenges and have tried to remain relevant the best way he can.

