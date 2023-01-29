Faith

DBC leader harps on Christ-like life, prayers to succeed in 2023

The Leader-In-Charge of Divine Blessing Cathedral, Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church, Victory District, Special Apostle John Idowu, has called on the congregation and Christians in general to be more prayerful, disciplined and be regular in all services or programmes. According to him, that is the only way Christians can achieve breakthrough, success, spiritual upliftment and the blessings of God Almighty.

“I want to encourage you and plead with you to continue to be good ambassadors of the church and the Kingdom of God in all you do, and everywhere you go in your words and deeds,” he said. The cleric, who made the call in his New Year message for 2023, tagged: “The Higher Ground,” said life, whether in the secular or religious world, is a race that runs in stages, hence there must be proper foundation, aspiration, cultivation of the right attitude of discipline, diligence and excellence to win the crown at the end of the race. While welcoming members of the church to the year 2023, which Sp. Ap Idowu described it as “a promising year,” he thanked the Almighty God for seeing the church members through the outgone year 2022 irrespective of the challenges and turbulence.

Quoting the Book of Ephesians 2 verse 6, which he said teaches how Jesus Christ tells that nothing or nobody can harm His’ spiritually when we under His protection on higher ground, the Leader-In-Charge stated: “Jesus says, and I gave eternal life to them and they will never perish, and no one will snatch them out of my hand.” While explaining further the theme, he said it was to step into higher ground, means to reach another level of progression, motion or growth, as well as to arrive at the current or present one, which could be a higher position of strength, spirituality, authority, greatness, success or prosperity. Idowu advised the members: “I will urge us all to remain committed by paying our tithes so that we can benefit from the supernatural changes and blessings from above as promised in Malachi 3 verse 10. I pray as we remain committed to doing this the Lord will continue to be our source of livelihood in Jesus Christ’s name.”

 

