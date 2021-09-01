DBN disburses N400bn to 150,000 SMEs in four years

Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has disbursed N400 billion to over 150,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) since it commenced operations four years ago. In 2020 alone, the bank disbursed the sum of N190 billion through 19 DFIs out of which N9.8 billion disbursed to 6,935 first time borrowers, N5.7 billion to 9,066 youths, N11.8 billion to 25,171 women owned businesses. Managing Director/CEO, DBN, Mr. Tony Okpanachi, stated this yesterday at a webinar conference organised by the bank, themed: “Resilient Innovation: MSMEs’ Adaptability in Uncertain Times.”

The session featured dignitaries, including Chairman of the Board of DBN, Shehu Yahaya, Benedict Okey Oramah, President & Chairman, Board of Directors, African Export–Import Bank, who was represented by the bank’s Executive Vice President, Finance, Administration and Banking Services, Denys Denya, among others. According to Okpanachi, cumulatively, 83 per cent of the beneficiaries reported an increase in their sales after obtaining the loan, while 48 per cent were able to increase their staff strength after receiving the facility.

Additionally, he said 125 MSMEs were also trained as part of our capacity building initiative through the DBN Entrepreneurship Training Programme, which was held in Abuja and Lagos. Okpanachi said that DBN had lived up to its mandate by championing the provision of funds for the country’s small and medium businesses. He said: “As a bank, we have championed this cause through all our three mandates of providing long term financing, capacity building and partial credit guarantees over the years. Since commencing operations in 2017, we have disbursed over N400 billion in loans to over 150,000 Nigerian SMEs out of which 27 per cent are women owned and 26 per cent new owned businesses respectively. Economating the creation of over 130,000 jobs.

