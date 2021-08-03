Business

DBN doubles loan portfolio to N215.1bn

Notwithstanding the impact of COVID- 19 on the economy, Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN) has doubled its loan portfolio to N215.1billion.

 

The bank, in addition, expanded its credit penetration to over 136,000 MSMEs, necessitating foremost credit rating agency, Agusto & Co. (“Agusto”) to assign DBN “Aaa” rating , the highest rating possible on any institution.

 

The ratings aligns with risk-free rating of the Nigerian Sovereign, according to statement.

 

Agusto described DBN as “a development finance institution of impeccable financial condition and overwhelming capacity to meet obligations as and when they fall due.”

In pursuit of its mandate of enhancing access to credit for micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs), DBN continues to expand the scope of its operations, onboarding more Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) and deepening credit penetration in the low end of the market, particularly amongst women entrepreneurs, who represent over 50 per cent of the bank’s ultimate credit beneficiaries.

 

As observed by Agusto, Notwithstanding the pandemic, DBN doubled its loan portfolio to N215.1billion, leveraging its robust risk management practice in deepening credit penetration to over 136,000 MSMEs.

 

Further reiterating the impeccable fundamentals of DBN, Agusto highlighted “DBN’s good asset quality, good capitalization, good liquidity, and experienced management team are also positive rating factors.”

