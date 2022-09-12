Business

DBN organises free entrepreneurship training for MSMEs

Posted on

Thousands of Nigerian micro, small, and medium businesses (MSMEs) are set to benefit from the free entrepreneurship programme being offered by the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Plc, according to a press release issued by the organisation.

The statement said that the free entrepreneurship training is part of the bank’s efforts toward achieving its core mandate of building the capacity of small businesses to enable them to formalize and upscale, adding the programme will address the challenges some of the businesses face in accessing funding for their businesses.

 

According to the statement, the training will be held on the DBN Learning Management System (LMS), a free learning portal with carefully curated self-paced courses that are open to all Nigerian MSMEs who are interested in acquiring the right knowledge needed to succeed in business.

 

Commenting on the free DBN learning programme for MSMEs, DBN Managing Director, Anthony Okpanachi, said: “As part of our plans to strengthen our catalytic role in the Nigerian economy, we are expanding our reach to MSMEs and inviting interested micro, small and medium scale enterprises to take advantage of our free Entrepreneurship Training Programme to upscale their skills.

 

Consequently, DBN is investing a lot of resources in driving skill acquisition across the different aspects of managing and sustaining a successful business across sectors.

 

“I am confident that, MSMEs who take advantage of this opportunity will gain critical business skills that will pave the way for higher earnings, capacity, increased innovation, self-reliance, and most importantly, improve their ability to access funding for their businesses,” he added

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

