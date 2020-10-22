DCO, protester killed in Ogun

A Divisional Crime Office (DCO), DSP Augustine Ogbeche, and a civilian were killed yesterday during a clash between the police and #End- SARS protesters at Atan-Ota in Ado- Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. Thugs also attempted to torch the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC).

A Divisional Police Officer, (DPO), SP Sikiru Olugbenga was also seriously injured, while his whereabouts were unknown Two police stations – Oba/Oko, near Abeokuta and Atan-Ota, were vandalised, during attacks in the state.

News Telegraph learnt that angry protesters stormed Atan-Ota Police Station and set it ablaze, resulting in a clash between the police and the protesters, which eventually led to the death of the DCO and a protester The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said some arms were carted away during the attacks.

He said: “The hitherto peaceful protest embarked upon by youths across Ogun State is unfortunately taking a dangerous violent dimension as some people with ulterior motives are now using the opportunity to commit all sorts of heinous crimes.”

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had appealed to the youth to stop the carnage and allow the government to address the situation. He added: “In view of this, the Commissioner of Police is appealing to the youth to eschew violence and embrace peace as violence will do no one good.

“He is equally appealing to traditional institutions, parents and other critical stakeholders to prevail on the youth to stop this carnage and give the government a chance to address the situation. “The youth are reminded that since the commencement of the protests the police have been nice and civil to them even when some of our men were injured and our stations damaged. We even went ahead and released all the 36 suspects we arrested.

“However, if in the course of handling the protests anybody feels offended we plead understanding and not retaliatory measures including killing and maiming policemen and burning and damaging police stations. We will ensure that justice is served to any aggrieved person.

“Please let us continue to embrace peace rather than violence. The Command sincerely appeals totheyouth. Parentsandguardians are also enjoined to help rein in their children and wards.”

Meanwhile, hoodlums yesterday attacked and attempted to burn the OSBC. The management immediately shut down radio and television stations while journalists working there scampered for safety. Osun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has threatened to ask its members to stay at home if their safety could no longer be guaranteed by the government.

The state NUJ Chairman and Secretary, Messrs Wasiu Ajadosu and Bukola Elufadejin, said in a statement that the union could no longer tolerate ‘senseless attack’ on its members performing their lawful duties.

