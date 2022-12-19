DDC: Ex-Niger/Delta militants back Buhari’s nominee from Ondo, Ogunmola

…as ED Projects, carpet Ondo Senators

Some ex-Niger/Delta Militants from seven Niger/Delta States under the aegis of Niger/Delta Development Front (NDDF), on Monday, declared their support for the nomination of Mr. Charles Ogunmola from Ondo State as Executive Director, Projects at the Niger/Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ex-agitators, in a statement signed by their National Coordinator, National Secretary, and National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ovie Bobarakuie, Chief Kingsley Ebiowou, and Dr. Solomon Orighomisan respectively, also pointed the attention of the Senate to its precedence as a body in confirming Ogunmola’s appointment, while also urging the NASS to see the opposition against his confirmation from Ondo State, as nothing but “bad politics”.

“We at the Niger/Delta Development Front (NDDF), a group of over 400 ex-Niger/Delta Agitators from Delta, Bayelsa, Ondo, Rivers, Edo, Abia, and the Imo States respectively, are constrained to react to the ill-advised rejection of Mr. Charles Ogunmola, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee for the position of Executive Director (Projects) on the board of NDDC by the three senators from Ondo State and leg-less threat by some faceless Politicians masquerading as ex-militants to disrupt the peace in the state should the senate confirm him,” said the NDDF statement.

They reiterated the stand of other interest groups from the state, like the Ilaje National Alliance Movement (INAMO), among others, who had earlier stated their support for Ogunmola’s nomination, saying that the NDDC law provides for an indigene of the state for the post, irrespective of whether oil is found in their local government territories.

Also referencing past screening of NDDC executives by legislatures, the NDDF said that the failure of the Senate to confirm Ogunmola will set a bad precedent, the group expressed confidence that Ogunmola would be confirmed regardless of the opposition by some Ondo senators, saying “It was “bad politics taken too far.”

The group also condemned a statement credited to the senator representing the state’s southern senatorial district, Nicholas Tofowomo – having opposed the nomination – that Ogunmola’s confirmation will lead to youth unrest.

They, therefore called on members of the public to hold senator Tofowomo responsible for any breakdown of law and order, adding that the group is only interested in t” the development of Ilaje and not the jaundiced argument of where Ogunmola hails from in Ondo State.”

The group, therefore urged the NASS “not to succumb to blackmail and empty threats from parasitic politicians masquerading as non-existing ex-militants in the state.”

