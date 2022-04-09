De Bruyne: City’s man for big occasions can wreak HAVOC on Reds again

If you ask Manchester City fans who their best player in history is, many of them will have no qualms pointing at Kevin De Bruyne and the Belgian is taking his legendary status to another level this term with deliveries that have shot the Citizens to the top of the Premier League table. He is not the sort of player that dominates only ‘small games’.

he often pops up on big occasions to deliver mercuriality that guides his side to success. Liverpool, the title rivals they will face this weekend, have already tasted his venom this term already. City have quality scattered across the pitch and some of them have dominated games and helped the team at different times in the season but at the most crucial moments, De Bruyne has delivered such as Tuesday night when he scored that goal that ensured his side will visit Atletico with a slender lead in the second leg of the quarterfinal engagements.

De Bruyne is more reputed for the way he provides goals for his colleagues but he has also been a regular go-to man when a goal was a necessity, scoring the first two goals in the 4-1 Manchester derby win, hitting the winner against Chelsea, and netting the crucial equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Liverpool earlier in the season.

City somewhat hit a bad patch that has seen their 15-point lead over Liverpool reduced to just one point but the Pep Guardiola side is climbing back to form with the Belgian leading the charge. He has scored in the last three matches for the Citizens; he scored the penalty to put City ahead at Southampton in the FA Cup, the early opener at Burnley in the Premier League and then the winner against Atletico. He is now on course for the highest goal tally of his career as the Blues approach the sharp end of the season, and could end up with more goals than assists for the first time since his 2015-16 debut season. he has scored 13 goals this season, putting him just three short of his highest total of 16 in a term, which he racked up in 2019-20. “He’s an absolute joy, I’d imagine. Even off the pitch, in interviews, he comes across as very humble, he doesn’t miss games, and his quality is there week-in-week-out. I think he’ll go down as Manchester City’s greatest ever player,” even Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher admitted “He is in the best moment of the season right now – he is sharp, quick and positive. His influence in our game is massive,” his manager Guardiola warned ahead of the Liverpool clash this weekend. The Reds couldn’t stop this magician at Anfield, will they be able to do that at the Etihad?

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...