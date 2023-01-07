Arts & Entertainments

De General reveals 2023 plans

Popular Instagram comedian and skit maker, Joshua Sunday, better known as De General, has revealed part of his 2023 plans. The aspiring filmmaker in a chat with Saturday Telegraph said in 2023 he will test run stunts in his upcoming action movie to prove a point that action movies can be successful in Nigeria. “If little of what the whites do in their films are done in ours we will set world records. Nevertheless 2023 I will test run stunts on one of my biggest projects to prove action movies will sell” said De General.

Sharing how he hopes to achieve his goal and if he would hire a stunt man for his 2023 forthcoming project, he said; “I do stunts with someone that has an idea about stunts. More like a professional because together we know how to carry ourselves while acting” he said. De General who has always described the popular Hong Kong actor, Jackie Chan as his mentor, narrated how he plans to create a niche for himself in the movie industry; from skit-making to action movies. “The whole idea was to bring action into the movie.

I wanted to be acting in big screen movies but because of the time for attending auditions and people waiting to get noticed, I had to create that platform for myself so I used comedy as a way to get into the industry and I am working to switch to full-time movies. “I love action and stunt a lot and Nollywood movies do not do that, they do more humour, and action is quite different”

 

