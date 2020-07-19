News

De-marketing Innoson: You defamed my reputation, Ubah tells Utazi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja Comment(0)

Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah has told his counterpart from Enugu North, Senator Chukwuka Utazi that he defamed his reputation in his point of order that he de-marketed an indigenous vehicle manufacturing company, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM).

 

He also rejected Utazi’s apology, and accused him of allowing himself to be used for petty politics.

 

Senator Utazi had during a plenary on July 14, said an unnamed senator opposed the purchase of Innoson vehicles by the senate. Later in his apology letter to Senator Ubah, said his point of order was not directed at him but was made to protect the interests of Igbo businesses.

 

Innoson Motors is located in Nnewi, Anambra South, which Ubah represents. Ubah in the letter dated July 17, demanded that Senator Utazi’s apology should be tendered on the floor of the senate.

 

He also said he should name the senator who opposed the purchase of Innoson vehicles.

 

“I find it most unfortunate and sad that till now, you are still unable to produce any evidence to prove that the alleged incident to demarket IVM occurred, or at least, apologise and inform Nigerians that you erred by bringing an unverified social media rumour to the floor of the senate,” Senator Ubah said.

 

He added that Senator Utazi should have contacted the Senate Committee on Transport to verify the claim before raising it on the floor of the Senate.

 

“I had to respond to you because an obviously sponsored hatchet writer had in the previous days prior to the Tuesday plenary session, used a fictitious-pseudo name to trend a fallacious story that I allegedly kicked against the purchase of Innoson vehicles in a transport Senate committee meeting.

 

“You can imagine the embarrassment that I felt on witnessing your presentation on the floor of the Senate, hence my demand that you mention the name of the perpetrator, if indeed such a thing truly occurred, before the intervention of our highly respected colleagues who intervened on your behalf and had to abandon plenary and escort me back to my office where they all expressed surprise at your action.

 

“I find your action very distasteful and demand that you tender a clear, proper and unreserved- apology to my constituents, Ndi Anambra, your home state, the Senate, Ndi Igbo whom I hold so dearly, and Nigerians in general, for bringing an unverified and fictitious fake social media report to the floor of the Nigerian Senate.

 

“It is also disheartening to think that a renowned antifake social media advocate of your calibre and person can condescend to purveying the same fake media news you have always kicked against,” Ubah added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Olonisakin meets Service Chiefs, other heads of security agencies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin Tuesday met with Service Chiefs and other Heads of Security agencies at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja. Although details are still sketchy, it is believed that the meeting was held to review strategies in combating security challenges in the country. Only recently President Muhammadu Buhari had meet […]
News

FAAN to raise travel tax to N2000, $100 from Aug 1

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

There are indications that both domestic and international air travel would cost more as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) will on August 1, begin the implementation of new Passenger Service Charge (PSC) increment from N1000 to N2000 for domestic flight operations and from the former $50 to $100 for international passengers. This will […]
News

Over 8,000 discharged in one month but 334 patients die of COVID-19 complications

Posted on Author Reporter

  More than 8,000 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have been discharged within one month in Nigeria. Although the daily rate dropped to its lowest in one month with 121 recoveries on Tuesday, within the same period, the total has more than doubled, moving from 5,220 to 13,792 patients discharged across the country. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: