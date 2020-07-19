De-marketing Innoson: You defamed my reputation, Ubah tells Utazi

Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah has told his counterpart from Enugu North, Senator Chukwuka Utazi that he defamed his reputation in his point of order that he de-marketed an indigenous vehicle manufacturing company, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM).

He also rejected Utazi’s apology, and accused him of allowing himself to be used for petty politics.

Senator Utazi had during a plenary on July 14, said an unnamed senator opposed the purchase of Innoson vehicles by the senate. Later in his apology letter to Senator Ubah, said his point of order was not directed at him but was made to protect the interests of Igbo businesses.

Innoson Motors is located in Nnewi, Anambra South, which Ubah represents. Ubah in the letter dated July 17, demanded that Senator Utazi’s apology should be tendered on the floor of the senate.

He also said he should name the senator who opposed the purchase of Innoson vehicles.

“I find it most unfortunate and sad that till now, you are still unable to produce any evidence to prove that the alleged incident to demarket IVM occurred, or at least, apologise and inform Nigerians that you erred by bringing an unverified social media rumour to the floor of the senate,” Senator Ubah said.

He added that Senator Utazi should have contacted the Senate Committee on Transport to verify the claim before raising it on the floor of the Senate.

“I had to respond to you because an obviously sponsored hatchet writer had in the previous days prior to the Tuesday plenary session, used a fictitious-pseudo name to trend a fallacious story that I allegedly kicked against the purchase of Innoson vehicles in a transport Senate committee meeting.

“You can imagine the embarrassment that I felt on witnessing your presentation on the floor of the Senate, hence my demand that you mention the name of the perpetrator, if indeed such a thing truly occurred, before the intervention of our highly respected colleagues who intervened on your behalf and had to abandon plenary and escort me back to my office where they all expressed surprise at your action.

“I find your action very distasteful and demand that you tender a clear, proper and unreserved- apology to my constituents, Ndi Anambra, your home state, the Senate, Ndi Igbo whom I hold so dearly, and Nigerians in general, for bringing an unverified and fictitious fake social media report to the floor of the Nigerian Senate.

“It is also disheartening to think that a renowned antifake social media advocate of your calibre and person can condescend to purveying the same fake media news you have always kicked against,” Ubah added.

