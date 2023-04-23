DE Registration Continues After UTME, Census JAMB Tells Candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has postponed registration of this year’s Direct Entry (DE) registration and announced it would continue after the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and National Population Census.

JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin in a statement issued on Sunday, noted that the DE registration which was scheduled to close on Thursday, 20th April 2023, was extended by one week to continue on Saturday, 6th May 2023, when the 2023 UTME and the national census exercise would have ended.

He said: “This development is to accommodate the conduct of the Board’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) billed to start on Tuesday, 25th April 2023, and end on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, while the National Census is scheduled to start on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, and end on Friday, 5th May 2023.

“Candidates desiring to register for the DE exercise are, therefore, directed to ensure that they obtain their DE ePINs from designated vending outlets on or before 30th April 2023, when ePIN vending would be closed. Candidates are then expected to proceed to the Board’s offices from Saturday, 6th April 2023, to Saturday, 13th May 2023, to complete their registration procedure.

“The Board assures all candidates desirous of DE registration that none would be denied the opportunity to register provided they comply with the Board’s directives and within the stipulated time frame.

“In the same vein, the Board solicits the understanding of candidates as it puts in place some innovative measures aimed at checking incidence of falsification of results, data, and other infractions.”