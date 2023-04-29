News Sports

De Zerbi: Brighton 6-O Win Over Wolves Best Performance In My Career

Posted on Author Goli Innocent Comment(0)

De Zerbi hailed the finest performance of his managerial career after the ruthless Seagulls ripped apart Wanderers to emphatically reignite their European push.

Doubles from Deniz Undav, Pascal Gross, and Danny Welbeck at the Amex Stadium paved the way for Albion’s greatest result in the top flight.

The thumping triumph moves the Sussex side on to 52 points – two behind Tottenham in fifth – to match the club-record tally, accrued in 1982.

“I think it’s the best performance in my career as a coach,” said the Italian former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk manager.

“We scored six goals but if we speak about the level of the play, the style of the play, the quality of the play, I think we are playing a very high level of football.

“This victory started in Wembley, not today because today we showed pride, we played well.

“We suffered a lot after Wembley because we deserved to win, we suffered a lot in Nottingham because we played the Nottingham game with the heads still in Wembley and today you watched the reaction.

“The players are not like the players on the PlayStation or robots. They gave soul, heart and in those five days they suffered a lot.”

De Zerbi opted to begin with influential trio Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Kaoru Mitoma on the bench due to fatigue fears amid a hectic fixture list.

But the surprising selection did not remain a talking point for long as the reshuffled Seagulls blitzed their shell-shocked visitors in the south-coast sunshine.

German forward Undav fired Brighton ahead in six minutes with his first Premier League goal before Gross’ brace and a Welbeck header made it 4-0 at the break.

Woeful Wolves were frequently exposed defensively and, despite making three changes for the second per

Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui apologised to the travelling fans as he took responsibility for the humiliation.

The Spaniard conceded his side contributed to their downfall as they slipped to an embarrassing loss which keeps them looking over their shoulders in the battle to avoid relegation.

“It’s a very bad day for us,” said Lopetegui, whose side sit eight points above the drop zone.

“I accept my responsibility today. We are sorry a lot for the fans who came here. I don’t recognise my team today, my players they are better than they showed.

“I am guilty more than ever today because I am the coach. In the same way, the players have to know they have to do better.

“I apologise for the fans. It’s a bad day for them. We play for them and we are very sad about the end (result).”

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
News

NNPP warns Ogun gov of coming political ‘tsunami’

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Ogun State New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has said the political “tsunami” sweeping through Kano State will soon hit Ogun State. The Chairman, Olaposi Oginni, who stated this yesterday in Abeokuta, vowed that the party would dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in the state in 2023. Oginni stated this when Olujobi […]
News

APC suspends Gbajabiamila’s aide in Osun

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has suspended a legislative aide to the speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Kolapo Alimi, for alleged anti-party. A letter of suspension signed by leaders of the party in Elerin ‘C’ Ward 09, Erin-Osun, Irepodun South LCDA, under the chairmanship of Alh Adebayo […]
News

Residents ordered to leave as wildfire erupts in California’s Orange County

Posted on Author Reporter

  Residents were ordered to evacuate parts of Orange County in Southern California early on Thursday morning as a wildfire that ignited overnight grew to nearly 4,000 acres, driven by strong winds. The so-called Bond Fire erupted about 40 miles (60 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles in Silverado Canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains on […]

Leave a Comment