De Zerbi: Brighton 6-O Win Over Wolves Best Performance In My Career

De Zerbi hailed the finest performance of his managerial career after the ruthless Seagulls ripped apart Wanderers to emphatically reignite their European push.

Doubles from Deniz Undav, Pascal Gross, and Danny Welbeck at the Amex Stadium paved the way for Albion’s greatest result in the top flight.

The thumping triumph moves the Sussex side on to 52 points – two behind Tottenham in fifth – to match the club-record tally, accrued in 1982.

“I think it’s the best performance in my career as a coach,” said the Italian former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk manager.

“We scored six goals but if we speak about the level of the play, the style of the play, the quality of the play, I think we are playing a very high level of football.