Deaconess Igwe writes on the Virtuous Woman

“Who can find a virtuous woman for her price is far above rubies” (Prov. 31:10). This is one of the characteristics of a virtuous woman typified in the Bible.

 

In order to see these Biblical qualities in the life of women, Deaconess Rose Igwe, wife of the President of the Apostolic Church Nigeria (TACN), Apostle S. E. Igwe, recently wrote a book titled: “The Virtuous Woman.”

 

The book unveiled at The Apostolic Church Nigeria (TACN) National Headquarters, Olorunda, Ketu, Lagos witnessed distinguished personalities from different areas, in attendance. Some of them include: the Author’s husband, Apostle S. E. Igwe, Pastor David O. Ajibade, who unveiled the book; Pastor Jude Ekele, who reviewed the book; while Pastor Paul Usman presented it. Pastor Joseph Okah was the Master of Ceremonies.

 

The book was published by the Media Department of the Apostolic Church Nigeria, Lagos. It contains 16 chapters, 18,637 words, 87 subheadings and 122 pages.

 

It was forwarded by the author’s husband, Apostle (Dr.) S. E. Igwe. Deaconess Rose Igwe elucidated the qualities of a virtuous woman in chapter 4 of the book and called for all women to abide by the principles of the bible on which a virtuous woman is known.

 

Deaconess Igwe has served meritoriously in the Apostolic Church Theological Seminary Amumara, Mbaise, Imo State, for 22 years. She is an administrator par excellence and a virtuous woman whose price is far above rubies.

