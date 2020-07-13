Deaconess inserted sticks into my private parts – Teenage maid

…’also burnt me with lighter’

In a shocking video currently shattering social media, a 14-year-old girl, Princess Michael, claims her madam, Deaconess Yemi Awolola, inserted sticks into her private parts and used lighter on her as punishment.

The video, shared by Okewu Godwin on his Facebook wall, shows Princess sporting healing wounds on her face and lips with her private parts swathed in plasters. She sits on a hospital bed.

The incident occurred in Kaduna State. Princess said she was given to the deaconess as maid and the woman enrolled in school for only a week. The woman took to inflicting injuries into her private parts with sticks whenever the maid allegedly erred.

Whenever the deaconess wants to insert sticks into Princess’ private parts, her two children would assist in holding down the girl’s legs. Princess said: “She enrolled me into school and I went for only a week. She used to

give me food once a day. I sleep in the toilet without a mattress.

When my mother and father came to see me, she wouldn’t allow them to have access to me. I don’t know why. It’s been over one year that I haven’t seen my parents.

She burnt me with a lighter and put a stick into my private parts. She has three children in Lagos and two at home with us.

Whenever she wants to insert a stick into my private parts, her two children would hold down my legs.”

Princess’ condition was discovered after her father, tired of being tossed around by the deaconess and debarred from seeing his daughter on several occasions, threatened to go to the police if the woman didn’t allow him access to his daughter.

When the father saw his daughter, he broke down and wept. It was learnt that the woman is presently with the Kaduna State Police Command.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on different social media platforms have continued to express disbelief and anger over the deaconess’ treatment of Princess.

Onuzulike Chinwoke wrote: “How a woman that has suffered child birth will put a stick in a child’s private parts? Burn her with lighter?

Unleash these pains on her? In fact, I am dumbfounded.” Another person, Sunday Yahaya, stated: “This matter must not be swept under the carpet.

It should be thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators and all accomplices brought to justice. Let us help this little girl as best as we can to get her life back.

Thank you for exposing the wicked family.” Also on the issue, Franka Danladi opined: “Father, today being Sunday,

I asked for one thing, let this woman not go unpunished because you’re God. Punish this woman because you’re God. You’re God of the innocent. Wherever this woman is, she will not know peace.”

