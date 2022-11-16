Sports

Dead leg caused my defeat, says Adesanya

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Nigerian-born UFC fighter Israel Adesanya has revealed the reason for his shock loss to Brazil’s Alex Pereira in last weekend’s middleweight title fight. Adesanya was leading on all cards until he walked into a knock-out punch. He said his leg shut down due to several kicks from his old-time rival.

“He got calf kicks early on and invested well,” Adesanya said. “He hit my peroneal nerve. So that’s why my footwork was compromised. Even when I tripped and went backwards, I had to do the rolie polie. I just tripped over, it’s not like me. Kudos to him for investing in those calf kicks, because it cost me.”

The Last Stylebender’ was on course to win a unanimous decision as all three judges had him three rounds to one up heading into the fifth round. It’s a similar ending to Adesanya and Pereira’s kickboxing rematch in 2017, as the Nigerian- born Kiwi was winning that fight before being brutally knocked out by Pereira in the third round.

“Fucking crazyend. Similartothe last time. Same story. It’s crazy,” Adesanya added. “He’s durable and he recoverswell. Eveninthefifthround, I knewhewasgoingtocomestrongbecausehewasdown. Samethingaslast timeagain. It’sanothergreatstoryfor him, but it’s not over. This is still war.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Ligue 1: Kalu’s goal not enough for Bordeaux against Metz

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Despite scoring a goal on Saturday, Super Eagles forward, Samuel Kalu was on the losing side with his club, Bordeaux as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Metz in French Ligue 1 action. Kalu is gradually getting back to his best after struggling with injury and coronavirus-related problems at the start of the season. […]
Sports

Dare hosts victorious F’Eagles in Abuja

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare, on Monday hosted Nigeria’s U-20 Boys National team, after their successful outing in Niger Republic, winning the WAFU-B U20 Championship. In a reception organised to celebrate and spur the team, the minister congratulated the technical crew, players and the backroom staff for conquering all foes at […]
Sports

EPL: Brentford set to sign Nigerian international, Onyeka

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brentford are set to sign Frank Onyeka from FC Midtjylland subject to a work permit. The 23-year-old has agreed to join the Bees from their sister club in Denmark following positive talks. Onyeka – a Nigeria international – is likely to remain in Denmark during the work-permit process, where he can complete a medical […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica