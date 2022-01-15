Arts & Entertainments

Deadline for applications to 2022 Episodic Lab and Devt Executive Traineeship extended

Due to surge of interest from filmmakers from Africa and the Diaspora, Realness Institute, in partnership with Netflix, has announced an extension for submissions for the 2022 Episodic Lab and Development Executive Traineeship (DET) programmes. Applicants now have until January 21 to apply.

The programme is aimed at developing story concepts by screenwriters from South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria; while the DET offers African producers an opportunity to hone their story development skills. These programmes are designed for television and film professionals at an intermediate level.

Both programmes are intimately supervised and mentored by highly skilled and experienced story experts and creative producers, while also drawing expertise and advice from the Netflix team. It would be held between May 1 and July 31. Each of the 12 selected participants (six per programme) will receive a monthly stipend $2000 for the period covering living expenses, which will allow them to focus on the development of their story concept. Thandeka Zwana, a DET participant from the inaugural 2021 edition, has joined the mentoring team as a story consultant. Working in the film industry on the continent since 2004, Zwana has experience along the whole film-making value chain as a producer, line producer, script editor, and as development and production executive for numerous films and organisations.

“We are thrilled to have received so many new proposals, with many requests from filmmakers to extend the deadline due to the proximity to the festive season and so many holidays,” says Elias Ribeiro, executive director of the Realness Institute. “So, we encourage all interested to get their proposals in soon. We are also honoured to have Thandeka Zwana joining the mentoring team, who comes with a wealth of experience in development, production and distribution. We look forward to working with her to support the projects and writers to excel with their work

 

