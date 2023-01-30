Deadline: Frustration trails ATMs’ failure to dispense cash

With the deadline to use of old naira notes ending tomorrow, Tuesday January 31, 2023, many Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in major parts of Lagos still failed to dispense either the old or new naira notes over the weekend, thereby leaving customers stranded. The situation was further compounded by the fact that traders had started rejecting the old notes, asking consumers to pay with new notes. Some of the ATMs monitored by NAN in Ikotun, Ejigbo, Egbeda, Surulere and Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos were not dispensing either the old or new naira notes. Some of the banks in Surulere, Oyingbo, Ojota areas still dispensed old notes and the bank customers deposited back the money across the counter. Mr Michael Adejumobi, a software engineer, told NAN that the banks were frustrating people by not loading the new redesigned notes in the ATMs.

“The suffering in this country is too much; why is the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) phasing out old notes without proper provision for people to have the new ones? “Now, the banks are not even dispensing any of the notes, whether old or new. “This is so frustrating. I have been running around banks looking for these new notes because the market women have also started rejecting the old notes,” he said.

At Ikotun market, traders also rejected the old notes leaving consumers in frustration. The traders ask buyers to pay with new notes or use Point of Sale (PoS) machines to carry out payment which is done at a fee. Miss Happiness Okpara, a PoS operator, told NAN that she had no new notes to service her customers because she was paid with the old notes. “I went to the bank this morning with the hope that since the time for the deadline is near, that I would have new notes at hand to pay people. “I was surprised when I asked for N100,000, what was given to me were old notes. I collected them because I needed to do my business,” Okpara said. Meanwhile, the Governor of Central Bank, Mr Godwin Emefiele, during a sensitisation programme at Computer Village, Ikeja, said the new notes were lying in the apex bank’s vaults waiting for commercial banks to come and pick them. Emefiele, represented at the event by Mr Kofo Salam- Alada, Director, Legal Services Department, said the apex bank had been calling upon commercial banks to approach its branches across the country to pick up the new notes. He also said that the apex bank had even waived some of the conditionalities for accessing currency notes in order to accommodate the banks.

