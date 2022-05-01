Business

Deadline: PFAs meet PenCom’s N5bn capital requirement

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Comment(0)

All licenced Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) operating in the country have met National Pension Commission (PenCom) new minimum recapitalization threshold, whose deadline expired last Friday night. Pencom confirmed this in a statement issued yesterday.

 

The Commission had flagged off re recapitalization exercise last year April, given 27 April 2022 to all PFAs, as a deadline to comply with Commission’s directive to increase of the Minimum Regulatory Capital (Shareholders’ Fund) from N1 billion to N5 billion.

 

The exercise became expedient as the value of pension fund assets under management and custody had grown exponentially by 244 per cent, from N3 trillion in 2012 (when the previous recapitalisation was done) to N12.29 trillion (as at December 31, 2020).

 

The sustained growth in assets implies greater fiduciary responsibilities that require more operational capacity by the PFAs. The urgent need to ramp up PFAs capacity to manage the increasing number of registered contributors and value of pension fund assets under management led to the recapitalisation exercise.

 

It is worthwhile to state that 10 PFAs had met the new regulatory capital requirement of N5 billion as at 31 December 2021, while the others intensified efforts to meet the deadline of 27 April 2022. “This resulted in some mergers and acquisitions, which led to the reduction of the number of PFAs from 22 to 20.”

 

The Commission approved the acquisition of AIICO Pension Managers Limited by FCMB Pensions Limited; and the merger between Tangerine Pensions Limited and APT Pension Funds Managers Limited and subsequent change of name of the merged entity to Tangerine APT Pensions Limited. In addition, the Commission also approved Norrenberger’s acquisition of IEI-Anchor Pension Managers Limited, after its acquisition of the majority shareholder, IEI Plc.

 

With the conclusion of the recapitalisation exercise, stakeholders, particularly RSA holders, should expect increased effectiveness and efficiency as well as improved service delivery from PFAs.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Pharma tech provider strengthens management

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Medsaf, Africa’s premier pharmaceutical technology provider of genuine and authentic medications, announced the strengthening of its management team with three new appointments of Joao Pinheiro, Obinna Ajeroh and Kenny Oriola who have respectively been named as Chief Technology Officer, Business Development Director and Head of Operations of Medsaf. All three newly appointed executives will join […]
Business

Lawmakers pledge support for unemployed laboratory scientists

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has pledged to address the unemployment and training challenges of the state chapter of the Young Medical Laboratory Scientists Forum of Nigeria. Mr Usman Labaran-Shafa, Chairman, House Committee on Health gave the assurance while playing host to the officials of the association in Lafia. Labaran-Shafa, representing Toto/Gadabuke constituency, said […]
Business

Port Hacourt Refinery’s rehab: Trust deficit as albatros

Posted on Author ADEOLA YUSUF

The approval of $1.5 billion by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the rehabilitation of the 210,000 barrels per day capacity Port Harcourt Refinery has generated various reactions. ADEOLA YUSUF, who takes another look at the issue, reports how trust deficit in the industry impacted the way many perceived the move     The Group […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica