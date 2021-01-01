Business

Deadline: Uncertainty over insurance sector’s recapitalisation

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

As stakeholders in the insurance sector look forward to developments regarding the first phase of recapitalisation exercise expected to end yesterday (Thursday, December 31, 2020), indications have emerged that the hazy atmosphere might not be unconnected with the court order, which put a halt to the deadline for the underwriters to meet 50 per cent of the requisite paid up share capital. The situation, which has kept operators and shareholders confused, was further amplified during the week as the Nigerian Insurers’ Association (NIA) forwarded a letter to the regulator, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), to clear the air on the status of the recapitalisation exercise.

Besides the court order cancelling the December deadline, the House of Representatives was said to have also written to the commission to suspend the process. The Lagos division of Federal High Court had restrained NAICOM from enforcing its deadline on the ongoing recapitalisation exercise.

According to reports, Justice C. J. Aneke on Monday, December 21, 2020 restrained NAICOM from taking any further steps in implementing its deadline date for insurance and reinsurance companies to recapitalise. Justice Aneke made the order on December 21 while delivering ruling in an ex-parte application brought before the court by the Incorporated Trustees of the Pragmatic Shareholders’ Association of Nigeria (details of trustees yet to be cited as Proshare awaits court judgment).

The motion, marked FHC/L/ CS/1797/2020 and filed on December 15, 2020, was moved on behalf of the group by their lawyer, I.C. Ifedora. The applicant(s) prayed the court for an order of interim injunction restraining the defendant and its agents from taking further steps in the recapitalisation process in the insurance in-dustry pending the hearing and determination of its motion on notice before the court.

The Pragmatic Shareholders Association had asked the court to also restrain NAICOM from taking further steps or issuing further directives or circulars in a bid to enforce the December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021 deadlines, or imposing any restrictions on the business of any insurance or reinsurance company for the purpose of enforcing NAICOM’s circular or directives on the recapitalisation, pending the hearing and determination of motion for interlocutory injunction filed in the suit. But in the court documents obtained by at the weekend, Justice Aneke, while delivering ruling in the ex-parte, after reading the affidavit in support of the motion sworn to by Bisi Bakare and after hearing I. C. Ifedora counsel to the applicant, made “an order for maintenance of the status quo ante belum as of December 21, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed.”

The shareholders had filed an origination summons asking the court to determine that in view of the global pandemic,the economic recession and the destruction of public and private property during the #EndSARS protests and the impact these factors have on the businesses of insurance companies, the refusal of NAICOM to rescind the recapitalisation deadlines is an abuse of power and an unreasonable exercise of regulatory powers pursuant to the Insurance Act and the NAICOM Act.

The case has been adjourned till Thursday, January 12, 2021 for hearing. On its part, NIA is seeking clear directives on the position of the exercise. According to the letter entitled: “Segmentation of Minimum Paid Up Share Capital of Insurance Companies in Nigeria: Appeal For Waiver of December 2020 Milestone,” signed by the Director-General, NIA, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, the association expressed regret that no information has been received from NAICOM on the request for waver of the December 2020 deadline for first phase of the recapitalisation exercise.

It noted that the continued silence by the commission on it position was of serious concern to operators. “This is underscored by a fast-approaching deadline and everybody is being kept in a suspense, which is not helping the market at the moment,” it said. NIA implored NAICOM to kindly respond to its letter and provide a position on other matters to properly guide the operators and all other stakeholders, thereby putting an end to unintended speculations and uncertainties surrounding the ongoing recapitalisation exercise. It also expressed its commitments to the success of the recapitalisation exercise.

Recall that the NIA had recently declared its preferred type of recapitalisation by asking the National Assembly to infuse in the Insurance Industry Consolidated Bill Risk-based Capital Aadequacy template. Chairman of the association, Ganiyu Musa, had stated that in adopting Risk-based Capital adequacy template, the Association took cognisance of the need to consider insurance risk, market risk, credit risk, and operational risk as well as the need to apply such capital charges on assets and liabilities (all capital resources inclusive).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria exports N101.2bn natural gas

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Some liquefied natural gas valued at N101.2bilion ($225million) has left Onne Port within the last one month to various destinations in Asia, Europe and the United States. Despite the fall in price of gas in the global market, the country has already exported 11 billion cubic meter of the natural gas between January and May, […]
Business

NCC: 78.9m Nigerians now connected to broadband

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

●Penetration hits 41.3%   GROWTH Deployment of 4G infrastructure by network operators boosts the country’s broadband growth.   The number of Nigerians connected to high-speed internet rose to 78.9 million in June, statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) revealed.   The data showed that telecommunications operators in the country added 2.2 million customers […]
Business

BAFI: Fidelity Bank wins Commercial Bank of the Year

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

●Okonkwo bags CEO of the Decade Award   Fidelity Bank Plc at the weekend clinched the award for Commercial Bank of the Year at the 2020 edition of BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards held in Lagos. The bank won the award in recognition of its support for economic activities in the real […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica