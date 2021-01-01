Deadline: Uncertainty over insurance sector’s recapitalisation

As stakeholders in the insurance sector look forward to developments regarding the first phase of recapitalisation exercise expected to end yesterday (Thursday, December 31, 2020), indications have emerged that the hazy atmosphere might not be unconnected with the court order, which put a halt to the deadline for the underwriters to meet 50 per cent of the requisite paid up share capital. The situation, which has kept operators and shareholders confused, was further amplified during the week as the Nigerian Insurers’ Association (NIA) forwarded a letter to the regulator, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), to clear the air on the status of the recapitalisation exercise.

Besides the court order cancelling the December deadline, the House of Representatives was said to have also written to the commission to suspend the process. The Lagos division of Federal High Court had restrained NAICOM from enforcing its deadline on the ongoing recapitalisation exercise.

According to reports, Justice C. J. Aneke on Monday, December 21, 2020 restrained NAICOM from taking any further steps in implementing its deadline date for insurance and reinsurance companies to recapitalise. Justice Aneke made the order on December 21 while delivering ruling in an ex-parte application brought before the court by the Incorporated Trustees of the Pragmatic Shareholders’ Association of Nigeria (details of trustees yet to be cited as Proshare awaits court judgment).

The motion, marked FHC/L/ CS/1797/2020 and filed on December 15, 2020, was moved on behalf of the group by their lawyer, I.C. Ifedora. The applicant(s) prayed the court for an order of interim injunction restraining the defendant and its agents from taking further steps in the recapitalisation process in the insurance in-dustry pending the hearing and determination of its motion on notice before the court.

The Pragmatic Shareholders Association had asked the court to also restrain NAICOM from taking further steps or issuing further directives or circulars in a bid to enforce the December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021 deadlines, or imposing any restrictions on the business of any insurance or reinsurance company for the purpose of enforcing NAICOM’s circular or directives on the recapitalisation, pending the hearing and determination of motion for interlocutory injunction filed in the suit. But in the court documents obtained by at the weekend, Justice Aneke, while delivering ruling in the ex-parte, after reading the affidavit in support of the motion sworn to by Bisi Bakare and after hearing I. C. Ifedora counsel to the applicant, made “an order for maintenance of the status quo ante belum as of December 21, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed.”

The shareholders had filed an origination summons asking the court to determine that in view of the global pandemic,the economic recession and the destruction of public and private property during the #EndSARS protests and the impact these factors have on the businesses of insurance companies, the refusal of NAICOM to rescind the recapitalisation deadlines is an abuse of power and an unreasonable exercise of regulatory powers pursuant to the Insurance Act and the NAICOM Act.

The case has been adjourned till Thursday, January 12, 2021 for hearing. On its part, NIA is seeking clear directives on the position of the exercise. According to the letter entitled: “Segmentation of Minimum Paid Up Share Capital of Insurance Companies in Nigeria: Appeal For Waiver of December 2020 Milestone,” signed by the Director-General, NIA, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, the association expressed regret that no information has been received from NAICOM on the request for waver of the December 2020 deadline for first phase of the recapitalisation exercise.

It noted that the continued silence by the commission on it position was of serious concern to operators. “This is underscored by a fast-approaching deadline and everybody is being kept in a suspense, which is not helping the market at the moment,” it said. NIA implored NAICOM to kindly respond to its letter and provide a position on other matters to properly guide the operators and all other stakeholders, thereby putting an end to unintended speculations and uncertainties surrounding the ongoing recapitalisation exercise. It also expressed its commitments to the success of the recapitalisation exercise.

Recall that the NIA had recently declared its preferred type of recapitalisation by asking the National Assembly to infuse in the Insurance Industry Consolidated Bill Risk-based Capital Aadequacy template. Chairman of the association, Ganiyu Musa, had stated that in adopting Risk-based Capital adequacy template, the Association took cognisance of the need to consider insurance risk, market risk, credit risk, and operational risk as well as the need to apply such capital charges on assets and liabilities (all capital resources inclusive).

