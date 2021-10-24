Deadly explosion at Uganda bar after terror warnings

One person has been killed and three others injured in a suspected terrorist bombing in Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

The blast went off on Saturday night at a bar, killing a 20-year-old waitress and scattering panicked revellers on to the street outside.

Police say three suspected bombers disguised themselves as customers and planted explosives in a plastic bag, reports the BBC.

No group or individual has admitted the attack, which the president described as “a terrorist act”.

The explosion comes one week after the UK government issued an alert about terrorism in Uganda.

It warned British citizens in the East African country – where attacks of this kind are rare – that “terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks”. It advised them to be vigilant at public places, including restaurants and bars.

Police have cordoned off the scene of the blast – a venue popular for roasted pork and beer, in a largely residential area on the city outskirts.

A local mayor told the BBC the community were fearful and wondered why anyone would target their neighbourhood.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga said the suspected bombers ordered food and drinks at the bar, before placing the bag under a table. The explosion went off moments after they left.

Investigators have found nails, ball bearings and other metal fragments, Enanga added, suggesting the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device.

Uganda’s President Loweri Museveni said on Twitter that the blast seemed to be a terrorist act and promised to catch the perpetrators.

“The public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life,” he said.

In 2010, 74 people were killed in bomb blasts that went off at venues in Kampala where football fans were watching the screening of the World Cup final. The masterminds of the attacks, from the Islamist militant group al-Shabab, are serving life sentences.

