News

Deadly riots in Mexico after arrest of El Chapo’s son

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Three security force members have died in clashes in the state of Sinaloa after the arrest of a son of notorious Mexican drug kingpin “El Chapo”.

Ovidio Guzmán-López – himself alleged to be a leader of his father’s former cartel – was captured in Culiacán and transferred to Mexico City, reports the BBC.

Furious gang members set up road blocks, set fire to vehicles and attacked a local airport.

Two planes were hit by gunfire – one while preparing to take off.

More than 100 flights were cancelled at three Sinaloa airports.

The state governor said earlier 18 people had been admitted to hospital.

Guzmán-López – nicknamed “The Mouse” – is accused of leading a faction of his father’s notorious Sinaloa cartel, Defence Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval said. It is one of the largest drug-trafficking organisations in the world.

Hi father, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, is serving a life sentence in the US after being found guilty in 2019 of drug trafficking and money laundering. His trial revealed some of the brutal details of how Mexico’s drug cartels operate.

The six-month surveillance operation to capture Guzmán-López had the support of US officials, Defence Minister Sandoval added.

Videos on social media show burning buses blocking roads in Culiacán.

The fuselage of a plane scheduled to fly from Culiacán to Mexico City was hit by gunfire on Thursday morning as it was preparing for take-off, Mexican airline Aeromexico said.

No customers or employees had been harmed, it said. A video posted on social media appears to show passengers crouching and cowering in their seats.

“As we were accelerating for take-off, we heard gunshots very close to the plane, and that’s when we all threw ourselves to the floor,” one of the plane passengers, David Tellez, told Reuters news agency.

An air force plane was also hit in Culiacán, Mexico’s civil aviation agency said.

US President Joe Biden is due to visit Mexico for a North American leaders’ summit next week. He will now arrive on Sunday, a day earlier than previously expected, according to a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. No reason was given for why he was arriving early.

Federal armed forces had been carrying out an operation in Culiacán since dawn on Thursday, Mayor Ruben Rocha Moya confirmed on Twitter earlier.

There were blockades in different parts of the city and he urged residents to stay at home. Many shops were also looted.

Gunfire exchanges between security forces and gang members continued into Thursday afternoon, reports say.

All schools will be closed across the whole state of Sinaloa on Friday, the local government body overseeing education said.

Mexican security forces had previously arrested Guzmán-López in 2019 but released him to avoid the threat of violence from his supporters.

The US state department says he and his brother Joaquín are currently overseeing approximately eleven methamphetamine labs in the state of Sinaloa, producing an estimated 1,300- 2,200kg (3,000-5,000lb) of the drug per month.

They have also said that information indicates Guzmán-López ordered the murders of informants, a drug trafficker and a popular Mexican singer who refused to sing at his wedding.

In December, the US announced a reward of up to $5m (£4.2m) for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Guzmán-López and three of his brothers, who are thought to have kept their positions of command in the group.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NDLEA, Immigration, others yet to remit over N1.2trn to FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Thirty two agencies and corporations, including the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), have failed to remit their operating surplus amounting to over N1.2 trillion to the Federal Government coffers since 2016. Executive Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Barr. Victor Muruako, disclosed this […]
News

Akeredolu, Sanwo-Olu seek women participation in nation-building

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his Lagos State counterpart Babajide Sanwo-Olu have stated that any society that excludes women from its policies should not expect any form of progress. According to the governors, women must be actively involved in societal development going by their organisation acumen which they both described as un-paralleled. The governors […]
News

British envoy arrives in court for Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Posted on Author Reporter

  A British envoy in Nigeria has arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja for the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The UK representative arrived in a white Toyota Highlander around 8:03 am on Thursday. Kanu, who holds British citizenship, was arrested in June and brought to Nigeria to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica