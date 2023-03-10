News

Deadly shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Germany

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Deadly shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Germany

 

A number of people have been killed in a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witness meeting hall in the north German city of Hamburg.

Police say the gunman acted alone and is thought to be dead. It is unclear if the attacker is among the six or seven fatalities reported by German media.

As yet, “there is no reliable information on the motive”, police say.

A number of people were also injured in the shooting on Deelböge street in the city’s Gross Borstel district, reports the BBC.

Police say they found a dead person at the scene who they believe may have been a perpetrator and investigations are continuing.

Police were called around 21:15 (20:15 GMT) to reports that shots had been fired in the building, police spokesman Holger Vehren said.

Officers who went in found people who “may have been seriously injured by firearms, some of them fatally”, he said.

“The officers also heard a shot from the upper part of the building and went upstairs, where they also found a person. So far we have no indications that any perpetrators fled.”

He said police had not yet identified the victims and work at the crime scene continued.

“All we know is that several people have died here, several people have been injured, they have been taken to hospitals,” Vehren said.

The reasons behind the shooting were “still completely unclear”.

An alert was sent on the federal warning app, NINAwarn, at around 21:00 (20:00 GMT) telling locals that “one or more unknown perpetrators shot at people in a church”.

Residents nearby were told not to leave their homes amid the ongoing police operation.

Footage showed police escorting people out of the meeting hall, some to ambulances.

Hamburg’s Interior Minister, Andy Grote, said on Twitter that police special forces and a large number of officers had been deployed to the scene.

Police have appealed to the public not to share assumptions or to spread rumours.

Jehovah’s Witnesses are members of a Christian-based religious movement.

The denomination was founded in the USA towards the end of the 19th Century, under the leadership of Charles Taze Russell. The headquarters of the movement is in New York.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

How Tinubu influenced judicial reforms in Nigeria – Nnamani

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former Enugu State governor Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, engineered a judicial reform system when he was governor of Lagos State, which many other states, including Enugu, copied. Nnamani, a senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s general elections, disclosed […]
News

CELEBRATING NYSC ENDURING LEGACY

Posted on Author Gbenga Osoba

I call myself a Lagosian. I love Lagos with all of me. Everything about me revolves around Lagos. The opportunities are endless. And I would dare say Lagos is addictive. I believe I am not alone on this boat of emotional upheaval about Lagos. This also brings me to the addiction of university graduates to […]
News

Buhari appoints Semiu Adeniran as new statistician-general

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran as the substantive Statistician General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Sufuyan Ojeifo, Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, said this in a statement issued on Friday. According to the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica