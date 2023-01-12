News

Deadly suicide bombing at Afghan Foreign Ministry

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A suicide bomb attack outside the Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul has caused heavy casualties.
Police said at least five civilians had been killed but another Taliban official put the toll as high as 20, reports the BBC.
The local offshoot of the Islamic State group, known as Isis-K, claimed it carried out the attack.
It comes after recent blasts targeting foreign interests. Several countries, including Turkey and China, have embassies in the area.
The attack took place about 16:00 local time (11:30 GMT) when the bomber tried, but failed to enter the ministry building itself, the Taliban said.
“I saw the man blowing himself up,” said Jamshed Karimi, a driver who was waiting outside the ministry.
Karimi told AFP that he saw a man holding a bag and with a rifle slung over his shoulder walk past. “He passed by my car and after a few seconds there was a loud blast.”
The building itself did not appear to be badly damaged. At the nearby interior ministry, window panes were also shattered by the explosion.
But the Italian humanitarian agency, Emergency NGO in Kabul said it had received more than 40 wounded people and the casualty numbers were continuing to rise.
Kabul police described the attack as cowardly, adding in a statement that the perpetrators would be held accountable.
Isis-K said in a post on Telegram that the blast killed at least 20 people. It also said “several ‘diplomatic’ employees” were among the dead, in a claim that could not be independently verified.
Earlier reports had suggested a Chinese delegation was due to hold talks with the Afghan officials inside the foreign ministry building at the time of the attack.
But a senior official in the prime minister’s office told AFP that no foreigners were present.
A string of attacks has targeted foreigners or foreign interests in recent months, at a time when the Taliban is trying to attract investment from neighbouring countries.
Afghanistan has been rocked by dozens of blasts since the Taliban seized power last year, mostly claimed by Isis-K.
Correspondents say that the Taliban tend to underplay casualty figures in such incidents.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Anambra confirms one positive case of monkeypox

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Anambra State Government has disclosed that one out of the two suspected cases of monkeypox reported in the state has been confirmed positive. CommissionerforHealth, Dr. Afam Obidike, made the disclosure at a news conference in Awka on Thursday. Obidike said that the state had been on alert following reports of the disease early this year […]
News

Bills to establish tertiary institutions suffer setback in Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Two bills seeking to establish the Federal University of Education, Numan, and Federal College of Forestry, Wawa Zange Dukku in Gombe State yesterday suffered a setback in the Senate. The Senate, while considering reports on the bills, midway, resolved to step it down following calls for by Senators for further clarifications on the recommendation of […]
News

Ortom orders immediate arrest of killers of Benue varsity don

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Monday ordered the state Police Command and other security agencies in the state to immediately arrest the killers of a senior lecturer at the  Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi Dr Karl Kwaghger. Dr. Kwaghger, a Professor of Mechanical Engineering, was allegedly assassinated by unknown gunmen at the Joseph Sarwuan […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica