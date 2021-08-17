Sports

Deaf and dumb boxer shines in Lagos

Lagos fans were thrilled by the amazing boxing prowess of deaf and dumb pugilist, Gbobaniyi Segun, at the just concluded One-Day Boxing Clinic held over the weekend.

 

The event, which was put together by undefeated Nigerian boxer, Gifted Cole Chiori, at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) field in FESTAC City, saw the instant fan favourite Segun winning his fight 3-0 to place third in the overall standing.

 

Omole ‘Machine’ Kolapo was named the best boxer at the event as he picked up a cash prize of N300, 000 while Tosin Omoyele earned N200, 000 for his second place finish and Gbobaniyi Segun, picked the third prize which goes with a N100,000 prize money.

 

“I am happy to contribute my quota to the development of boxing in Nigeria,” Chiori, the conveyer of the clinic said. “It was difficult for me while growing up in Ajegunle. Fighting on the street.

 

That alone is a motivation for me to help the young boxers.

 

“Now I’m out of the street, making money through boxing. It’s important to encourage the young boxers and help them achieve their objectives in life.” There were six exhibition bouts before the 15 main bouts which saw boxers showcasing their talents to Lagos fans.

 

 

